People Are Thirsting Over "Everything Everywhere All At Once" Editor Paul Rogers, And It's Hilarious

Woman & Home

The finale to award season, the Oscars 2023 best dressed list is a pinnacle style moment for both stars and designers. The Oscars 2023 best dressed list is a rundown of our firm fashion favorites from the evening. It's one of the most important fashion nights of the year; choose one of the best Oscars dresses and you could go down in the style history books, and it is the one occasion when going big and over-the-top is often rewarded.