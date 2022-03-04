People On TikTok Are Obsessed With The "Cash-Stuffing" Money Method, So I Asked Experts Whether It’s Actually Worth Trying
·7 min read
Have you heard of "cash-stuffing" yet? It's a new name for an old-school money budgeting method once called the "cash envelope system" — and it's all over TikTok right now.
To quickly sum up: Cash stuffing is the process of only spending physical cash on your expenses — that you've pre-divided and put into different category-based envelopes. The idea is that it will prevent overspending and impulse buys, allow you to adhere to a set budget, and take away the convenience of using credit cards — which (as we all know!) can be far too easy to swipe and not really think about further.
To learn more about all of of this, I talked to both cash-stuffing devotees who already use and swear by the method, as well as money experts — like financial planners and educators. Here's what they all had to say. 💵
20-year-old TikToker @savannahhh.mariee is one of many who follows the cash-stuffing method and has posted her own video about it.
Being a Gen Z'er herself, Savannah thinks it's important for her generation to learn and discuss the topic of money, even if it's through social media.
Here's how cash-stuffing works: first you divide up your cash and put them into piles, sorted by denomination.
Then you label envelopes — traditional paper envelopes or you can get fancy with labeled plastic binders — with your different spending categories. The envelopes can be for rent, food shopping, travel, social outings, whatever you want them to be.
From there, you put your cash into the different envelopes based on what your budget and spending goal is for each category. If you're unsure how much money to put into each envelope, try looking at a few prior months' spending to get an idea of your usual expenses, and the 50 30 20 rule can also be helpful if you're starting from scratch.
Savannah uses the cash-stuffing method primarily because it makes her more aware of the money she's actually spending.
"You can swipe [your credit card] and swipe away and not see the number change. But with cash, when you physically take $100 out of the envelope, you realize how much you're spending," she told BuzzFeed. "I could also leave the cash at home and not even have it with me to spend."
"Compulsively buying unnecessary things is a hard thing to change but with this method, since the money eventually runs out from the envelope, I can save easily," Savannah said.
Danetha Doe, a financial wellness educator and the creator of the finance blog Money & Mimosas, agreed with Savannah. "With credit or debit cards, digital currency, or Venmo — it can be easy to spend mindlessly," she told BuzzFeed.
"[Spending mindlessly] can lead to what is known as 'binge blackouts' in the financial psychology world, which is when someone spends a ton of money without knowing it. This can be easy to do with credit cards," Danetha told BuzzFeed.
In addition to this method allowing people to be more in control of their spending, Danetha said it can also enable people to practice money mindfulness. "It forces you to be financially aware and present with your spending decisions," she told BuzzFeed.
Despite there being numerous budgeting apps and programs that currently exist, Danetha said stashing away cash in envelopes might be more helpful for certain people.
In addition, Kendall Clayborne, Certified Financial Planner at SoFi, said that this cash envelope system can also help people develop healthy money habits.
"Setting aside time every few weeks or month to review your finances, create a budget, and set specific goals is a great habit that cash-stuffing allows you to develop," Kendall told BuzzFeed.
Kendall added that cash-stuffing can also help prevent people from accumulating credit card debt.
"You are no longer using credit cards. [With cash-stuffing] you can only spend the money you have available [in the envelope]," she said.
If you're someone who wants to learn how to budget money but stashing cash in different envelopes doesn't sound appealing to you, Danetha recommends other options.
For those who prefer to track their money online, Kendall said you can find ways to mimic the cash-stuffing envelopes digitally. "For people who may not like using cash, there are digital solutions that provide some of these same benefits," she told BuzzFeed.
Money is a personal thing so when it comes to budgeting and saving it, it's important for you to figure out what method works best for you and your personal needs. With a little research, you can easily find your preferred method.
Have you ever tried the cash-stuffing method? Do you have your own money budgeting hacks? Tell me in the comments below!
