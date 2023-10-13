Murder suspect on the run after shooting at, injuring DeKalb deputy

A DeKalb County deputy has been injured while searching for a murder suspect on Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Melody Maddox says a deputy spotted Demetrius Nicholas in the area of Juliette Road and Memorial Drive around 3 p.m.

When Nicholas saw the deputy, he began shooting and ran off into the woods.

Sheriff Maddox says it is unclear if the deputy was injured from one of the bullets that was fired or from glass from his car.

Nicholas is still on the run and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

NewsChopper 2 says the police investigation is spread out over a very large area and officers appear to be conducting a search.

Police say the scene is still active and are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show several police units along Hwy. 78 near the Memorial Drive exit where they have the right lane blocked.

Investigators have not released details on the murder for which Nicholas was wanted.

