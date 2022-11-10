People Who Took A Financial Hit To Get Out Of Toxic Jobs, Relationships, And Homes Are Revealing Their Sacrifices

Sometimes, we end up in bad situations. Most of the time, money, fear, and obligation keep us from getting out of shady circumstances right away. But sometimes, the financial cost is worth the security in the end, as I learned when I asked the BuzzFeed Community about the times they cut their losses . Here are some of their answers:

1. "I finally said goodbye to my physically and mentally abusive ex-partner. When we first met, we clicked and got on like a house on fire. Everyone said we were perfect for each other. I quickly moved in with him. At the time, I was unemployed and didn't have anywhere proper to live. I thought he was helping me out. Now, I realize he was making sure he had an extra hold on me. I was guilt-tripped, manipulated, and scared for a long time during our relationship. I endured verbal and physical abuse. My family and friends begged me to leave. I didn't for a long time because he led me to believe I didn't deserve better and couldn't get better. As of last month, I am now proud and happy to say I cut my losses with this man. I reported him to the police following a hospital admission, and there is now an ongoing case where he is facing jail time."

"It may hurt you or scare you to say goodbye to a familiar situation, but you could end up so much happier and safer." —kaymays7887 Netflix

2. "I was beyond excited when I got my first job working at a daycare. I still love so many of the people I worked with. But honestly, it burned me out. They needed full-time and for me to come in earlier, so I changed my son's schedule and signed him into a before-school program. I still always ended late. Coworkers who came in after me and were supposed to leave after me were gone before I was. I was there for 11 hours one day. The worst thing was they said that I wasn't meeting any of the requirements I should've been during my yearly review. It was so upsetting, and even the lead I worked with was surprised because she didn't see that. I was already starting to cut my hours, then COVID happened. When I was called back after being furloughed, I cried. I didn't want to go back to a job where I wasn't appreciated or paid enough. I put in my two weeks. It was the best choice I ever made. I work at a high school in a different job. I love it."

"I make more, I see my son more, and I can actually be involved in his life. I'm so happy I left that garbage job." —29, California Scott Everett White / ABC via Getty Images

3. "I was ‘promoted’ at the local gym I worked at. I worked hard to get to that point. I needed the small pay bump badly, but I quickly realized it came at a cost. My superior started aggressively hitting on me. He threatened to fire me if I didn’t go on a date with him. Finally, one day I had enough and quit. I closed out my register and left in the middle of my shift. He bad-mouthed me to anyone who would listen, and I lost out on a few hirings. Because of him, I had to pay for gas, groceries, and hygiene products with a credit card that had high interest, and almost went into debt. After a while, I was able to get a better job and pay off the credit I used to survive. I was scared at the time about falling behind on bills, but it worked out."

"That gym is closed now, and he has finally accumulated a bad reputation for being a shit boss." —appleofmyrye Kinzie Riehm / Getty Images/Image Source

4. "In January 2020, I left my marriage of 24 years and moved into an apartment with just a bed, a futon, one small bookshelf, and my clothes. I feared for my safety, so I moved out on a Monday after he went to work. I drafted the divorce settlement and basically screwed myself out of money, but I wanted it to be fast and civil because of his unpredictability. It was the hardest, scariest thing I've ever done, but it was absolutely the right decision. I got a cat, bought my own home, and reconnected with my high school boyfriend."

"We're so into each other, I love my place, and I'm so, so happy." —absepa Mats Silvan / Getty Images

5. "I stayed too long in a job I knew was toxic as hell because I believed in the potential of the place so much. I worked extra hours and skipped my lunches regularly to put more work in; I honestly cared that much. Eventually, a new boss came in who was a complete tyrant. A job that had been passively toxic became actively toxic for everyone working. People were leaving the team left and right because of the way she treated us, but I wanted to stick it out because I was a true believer! I worked more hours than I was being paid for, never took a vacation, and worked through lunches. Then, I got abruptly laid off. My position no longer existed after restructuring. No severance, not even a thank you. I wished I would have quit, but I'm thankful to be out of that mess."

"If I'd left earlier, I would have saved myself a lot more stress and gotten the satisfaction of leaving on my own terms." —kishbish Sony Pictures

6. "I lived in an area that had more crime, but I thought it would be okay. I wanted the cheaper rent. In my first month, I got mugged by two men walking home. Three weeks later, someone was murdered right outside my building while I was in the lobby. I broke my lease — it wasn’t worth it to put myself in so much danger."

—manateesmanatees Tom Hall / Getty Images/EyeEm

7. "I left a teaching career. I dedicated years of my life to volunteering in schools, working as an unqualified teacher, taking entry exams, and undergoing intensive teacher training — teaching felt like my identity. And I was miserable. I saw that everyone around me, even more experienced teachers, were also miserable. I didn't want to commit to that life any longer. It destroyed my sense of identity, my mental health, and it took me a while to get back on track. But I now have a job in higher education and a beautiful son. I can enjoy my free time rather than spiraling over assessments and planning. I no longer fear for my physical and mental stability at work."

—fb_1992 Gilles Mingasson / ABC

8. "I dropped out of law school halfway through. I wanted to be a lawyer since I was 10 years old. I was always a diligent student, but I just couldn't focus in law school. I was already working as a legal assistant part-time and enjoyed the legal field, but I was miserable in class. It took getting a D on an exam for me to realize I hated my classes and job prospects, and that the other women partners at my firm seemed so overworked and unhappy. I walked into the law school admissions office the next day and asked to withdraw. Then, I went straight to my firm, asked for full-time employment, and felt the happiest I had felt in over a year. I had almost six figures in law school debt already accumulated, which was scary to think about, especially with no attorney salary on the horizon. My husband and I lived modestly and paid it all off in under eight years. I still work in the legal field 16 years later, just not as an attorney — I have never regretted my decision."

—39, Washington HBO

9. "I knew in 2016 that someday my marriage would end, but was still trying to justify the impact it would have on my kids. At the beginning of my therapy journey, I started to figure out what I needed to end this marriage. I made pros-and-cons lists for leaving and staying. There was only one major con that was big and terrifying and nebulous enough to give me pause: our kids. I wish I could go back to tell myself that the impact will be negative in the short-term, but positive over their lifetimes. Because I will be able to be more there for them. My ex-partner and I are now in the process of divorcing. Now, I model good boundaries and secure attachment. I live in accordance with my values. I have more for myself, which means I have more for them. It’s so much easier to be curious and open and calm and entertain my kids’ incredible ideas because I’m not always on alert or defensive. I’m such a better parent now that I’m dropping the weight of this toxic relationship."

—39, Virginia Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

10. "I spent years in college studying to be a teacher and taught for eight years. I loved my students, but the harsh realities of the job were only made worse by COVID over the past two and a half years. I finally left last spring for a job with an insurance company. It's nowhere near as fulfilling, but the money is good, it's a great company to work for, and I'm not spending hours working for free — my time off the clock is my own. It was heartbreaking to leave my teaching job. It sometimes still is, if I'm honest. However, I know it was the right decision for me."

—Anonymous Temma Hankin / ABC via Getty Images

11. "I got married when I was 20 years old to a guy I previously dated as a teenager. We reconnected after several years and got married after only six months of dating. The marriage was awful. The older we got, the less we saw eye to eye. We both cheated but decided to try to work it out. We stuck it out for 10 years. I helped pay for him to go to school. He made me feel stupid and worthless for not 'helping' him enough. The final straw came when I started university and had to move away by myself. The verbal abuse escalated as well as the accusations of cheating. He'd even show up unannounced to 'catch me in the act.' I broke up with him because it was obvious he was trying to sabotage me. The divorce paperwork was fairly easy, but untangling our lives was hell. I walked away empty-handed to make things go faster and had to file for bankruptcy. But I literally got to a place where I preferred to be destitute than deal with him anymore."

"In the end, I found out he had been seeing someone while I was away at school. They quickly became official only a few months after I told him I was done. Thankfully, I'm now dating a great guy who I see a future with, and things look promising." —37, Ohio Ryan Mcvay / Getty Images

12. "I was teetering on financial collapse with a newborn when I was laid off. After six weeks of no pay, I finally found a job with a small company. It was a big pay cut from my last job, but I was guaranteed a 10% raise after 90 days. After six months, I'd worked my way up to where my duties were essentially an engineering manager reporting directly to the director of engineering. But the raise never came. I finally said something to the director and CEO. My director pulled me into his office, told me I'd get a 15% raise, but that would be the last raise that large. Then, he told me the CEO didn't want to be bothered with petty stuff. I couldn't even pay my water bill, and he 'didn't want to be bothered.' Two months later, a new hire came in — no degree, constantly late, screwed up every task, and was so arrogant. When I learned he was hired at the same rate as me after my raise, it was a wrap for me. I found another job three months later."

"When I gave my notice, the director offered me a 100% raise on the spot. I told him if I was worth that much then, what was his excuse last year? I'd never felt so good walking away from a job!" —37, Arizona UMG / Via youtube.com

