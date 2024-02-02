People in Tulare County bracing for more wet weather
In Woodlake on Thursday, some homeowners used sandbags to help prevent flood damage. But they're worried the next round of rain could be even worse.
In Woodlake on Thursday, some homeowners used sandbags to help prevent flood damage. But they're worried the next round of rain could be even worse.
Harbaugh's success with the Chargers will lie largely with his ability to develop Justin Herbert. His track record says he's the right man for the job.
Joel Embiid's timetable to return from a knee injury is unclear, leaving the 76ers and fantasy managers with problems.
Flood-damaged cars can have serious issues and sometimes show up in the used-car market. Avoid potential heartache by using these 11 tips to help you spot and avoid a flood damaged automobile.
Shares of Paytm fell another 20% Friday before hitting the lower circuit that temporarily halts trading as the Indian financial services firm reels from the clampdown by the central bank. Paytm fell to 487 Indian rupees, or $5.88 within minutes of the market opening, the lowest it has hit in 55 weeks. Paytm shares also fell 20% on Thursday.
Davis and James were both scratches for the showdown with the rival Celtics.
Here's what you can do to manage medical bills and the stress they can cause.
A new report alleges that special counsel Jack Smith’s team of investigators questioned witnesses in the classified documents investigation about a “hidden room” and a locked closet at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and country club that they did not search in their 2022 raid of the property.
Curry makes his 10th All-Star team while Davis makes his ninth.
Barkley didn't mince words with people who think Taylor Swift is ruining football.
Amazon reported earnings after the bell Thursday.
Business owners are getting upgraded rewards and benefits on Delta SkyMiles American Express cards — alongside increased annual fees.
In its nationwide push to unionize foreign-owned U.S. auto plants, the United Auto Workers (UAW) said that more than 30% of workers at Hyundai Motor's Alabama plant had signed cards so far seeking to join the union.
Hamilton left McLaren for Mercedes ahead of the 2013 season. It was an audacious move that paid off handsomely and now, he's making a similar move to Ferrari.
Messi rested, reportedly to protect against injury, and Inter Miami lost 6-0 to Al-Nassr. They're now winless in four preseason games.
The actress says this cream is 'deeply, deeply hydrating.'
Amazon announced today the launch of an AI-powered shopping assistant it's calling Rufus that's been trained on the e-commerce giant's product catalog as well as information from around the web. Customers will be able to chat with Rufus inside Amazon's mobile app to get help with finding products, performing product comparisons, and getting recommendations on what to buy. The launch of the AI chatbot comes on the heels of other AI-powered additions across Amazon.com aimed at improving the shopping experience for consumers, ranging from tools that help customers find clothes that fit to those that enhance product reviews with summaries of product highlights and customer sentiment, as well as others aimed at advertisers and sellers.
Disney filed a notice of appeal on Thursday after a federal judge dismissed the company's free speech lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a day prior.
Prices start as low as $3 for everything from luxe dish towels to a cast iron skillet.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
The average rate for a 30-year loan declined to 6.63% from 6.69% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.