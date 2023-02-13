These Memes Of Nick Sirianni Crying At The Super Bowl Are The Best Things From The Game Yet

Reuters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday the government would take action against those involved in looting and other crimes in the region hit by this week's devastating earthquakesas the issue of security there came into focus. "It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," he said. It was not clear what incidents of kidnapping Erdogan was referring to.