People are turning to TikTok and YouTube tutorials to plan increasingly complicated Disney trips

Visitors to Mickey's Toontown ride Chip n' Dale's GADGETcoaster inside Disneyland Park in Anaheim, CA, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

YouTubers, influencers, and bloggers are tapping into a new market — Disney park planning.

Content creators are taking advantage of Disney's Genie Plus park planning system.

One creator is charging $40 for a 200-page digital guide on planning a trip to Disney World.

People are turning to YouTube videos and TikToks to plan increasingly complicated Disney trips, The Washington Post reported.

Disney parks have long attracted planners seeking to avoid lines and save money. But for the less organized, Disney trips might seem like a nightmarish experience.

Some visitors try and get around this by opting for independent guides or expensive VIP tours to help them navigate the parks, shelling out up to $900 an hour plus admission, per The Post.

Others like Rob Kayris have taken classes on Disney's Genie Plus ride planning system.

"I feel like if you don't know how it works, you're going to waste probably two to three days before you have a grip on what's what," Kayris told the outlet.

But the paid service has made park planning hyper-competitive, and it's helped spawn a new generation of content creators seeking to exploit the market.

Bekah Hart is one such creator. Hart shares Disney planning trips for taking toddlers or preschoolers to the parks on her YouTube channel, where she has more than 19,000 subscribers.

She's shared hundreds of videos on her channel, including tips on using the Disney Dining Plan and how to save money at Disney World.

TikToker Brooke Raybould, who went viral after sharing her family's early-morning strategy at the Magic Kingdom, is another to have seized on the opportunity, and she now offers a 200-page guide titled "Mom's Guide to Disney World" for $40.

"There's an entire system to doing Disney World the right way," Raybould said, per The Post.

Other YouTube channels, such as Ear Scouts, which has nearly 53,000 subscribers, have focused on Genie Plus tutorials. The site has racked up hundreds of thousands of views sharing a variety of "tips, tricks and tutorials" on visiting Disney parks.

But for those visitors just looking for a few basic park tips, expert travel planners told The Post that the keys were understanding the layout of the parks, bringing portable phone chargers, and staying at a Disney resort.

