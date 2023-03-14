People on Twitter are mocking George Santos for weighing in on the Silicon Valley Bank implosion: 'Tell them how you once ran Switzerland's largest bank, George'

New York Representative George Santos.
New York Representative George Santos.Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • New York Rep. George Santos tweeted that he was against bailing out Silicon Valley Bank.

  • But people on Twitter were quick to give scathing replies, calling him out for his numerous scandals.

  • "Tell them how you once ran Switzerland's largest bank, George," read one tweet.

New York Rep. George Santos weighed in on Silicon Valley Bank's implosion, but people on Twitter were quick to call him out with a series of scathing replies.

"I'm an absolute NO vote to bail out any bank or corporation," Santos tweeted on Monday. Santos was referring to an announcement from federal regulators assuring the public that depositors of Silicon Valley Bank will be made whole.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took control of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a disastrous bank run. The FDIC insures deposits for up to $250,000 per depositor, per institution.

 

At press time, this tweet was viewed 1.5 million times.

On Monday, Santos also tweeted that "taxpayer dollars will be used to bail out the same institutions that have no mercy on us," and added that the FDIC should not make "multimillionaire bank depositors" whole.

"I never thought I'd live to see Democrats advocating for bailing out millionaire depositors of a bank!" Santos tweeted.

Twitter users then flooded Santos' tweets on Silicon Valley Bank's collapse with scathing replies.

"Tell them how you once ran Switzerland's largest bank, George," read a tweet alluding to how Santos has admitted to lying about the accolades he's received on his resume.

"Says financial expert and former Goldman CEO George Santos," read a tweet from Chris Jackson, a former county commissioner in Lawrence County, Tennessee.

"A strong point made by George Santos, the Former Chairman of the Federal Reserve," wrote Twitter user WallStXYZ.

Santos has admitted to lying about going to universitybeing Jewish, and working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

John Fritchey, a former Democratic lawmaker in the Illinois House of Representatives, also commented on Santos' tweet, writing: "The only bail you should be worrying about is your own."

"Will you return all the funds that you and your campaign received under fraudulent and/or deceptive terms?" read a tweet from Yale professor Howard Forman.

Santos is currently being investigated by the House ethics committee. The committee has launched a probe into whether Santos engaged in unlawful activity during his campaign in 2022, whether he submitted inaccurate statements on his financial disclosure, and if he sexually harassed a prospective employee.

Santos' ex-roommate has also accused him of masterminding a credit card fraud scheme. The roommate,  Gustavo Ribeiro Trelha, says Santos taught him how to illegally obtain credit card information.

For his part, Santos has refused to resign from his congressional seat. He says he will only do so if the people who voted for him in New York demand it.

A spokeswoman for Santos did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

