Elizabeth Holmes is heading to prison — and some inmates are looking forward to her arrival and becoming her friend: WSJ

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to start her prison term on Tuesday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Inmates at a Texas federal prison camp are looking forward to Elizabeth Holmes' arrival, per WSJ.

Holmes is scheduled to start serving her 11-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas on Tuesday.

The Bryan prison camp is a minimum security, all-female facility about 100 miles from Houston.

Inmates at a Texas federal prison camp are looking forward to Elizabeth Holmes' arrival, according to a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal.

The founder of Theranos — who was convicted of four counts of fraud-related charges — is scheduled to start serving her 11-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, on Tuesday.

The judge in her case, District Judge Edward Davila, had ordered Holmes to report to prison by 2 p.m. on May 30.

"Some people are like 'I want to be her friend,'" Tasha Wade, a current inmate at the facility, told the Journal.

"But other people are like, 'I can't believe that's all she got for taking all that money,'" Wade added.

Another unnamed inmate told the media outlet that a corrections officer joked about ordering Holmes to scrub pans.

One inmate who was released in March told the Journal a copy of John Carreyrou's 2018 book "Bad Blood" — which chronicles the rise and fall of Theranos — was spotted in the prison camp's library earlier this year.

The Bryan prison camp is a minimum security, all-female facility about 100 miles from Houston. It houses about 655 inmates right now, which is about 90% of its capacity, per The Journal.

Inmates here have mostly been convicted of white-collar crimes, low-level drug offenses, and for harboring illegal immigrants, WSJ reported, citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons, or BOP, as well as current and former inmates.

Holmes can expect 6 a.m. wake-up calls at the facility, according to an inmate handbook. She will also have to comply with a litany of rules, including making her bed in a prescribed manner.

The BOP and Holmes' representatives did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

