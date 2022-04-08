'It's what the people wanted'

Thanks for reading First Nations, the Great Falls Tribune's newsletter dedicated to tribal news. To receive stories like this in your inbox, sign up here.

Blackfeet Chairman Timothy Davis

Here's a rundown if you missed it.

Last week, nine people were arrested on drug-related charges at Blackfeet Chairman Timothy Davis' home. The chairman was not charged and was not at his home at the time of the arrests.

The arrests came just 10 days after the tribal council declared a state of emergency on fentanyl and drug overdoses, citing that there were 17 overdoses and four drug-related deaths among community members in one week in March.

Following the arrests, the Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor's Office announced the names of the defendants and their charges and arraignments would be closed to the public. The announcement sparked outrage in the close-knit tribal community, where most people know someone who has struggled with drug addiction.

A few days later, upon further review, the Tribal Prosecutor's Office released information on the arrests, revealing that among the arrested were members of the chairman's family. Each of the nine individuals arrested at the chairman's home was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and eight of the nine were charged with child endangerment. Four of the nine were charged with criminal sale of dangerous drugs; two of those charges were related to fentanyl and two were related to methamphetamine.

On Thursday, protesters gathered at All Chiefs Park, just outside Blackfeet tribal headquarters, calling for transparency and accountability from the council and the removal of Davis as chairman.

For Glenda Gilham, a co-organizer, the protest was personal. She's known people in the community who have died from addiction, and she and her husband are raising six grandchildren, in part, because opioids have ravaged their family. When Gilham's then-21-year-old son was in a car accident in 2004, he was prescribed pain medication and soon became addicted. Now almost 40 years old, he's in jail in Great Falls and Gilham has been raising his four children. She's also raising a relative's child who she said was "born meth-positive."

Protesters and community members attended the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council on Thursday morning, where the council voted unanimously to remove Davis as chair. Davis voted for his own removal, saying, "It's what the people wanted."

These days, it's rare to see elected officials apologize, and it's exceedingly rare to see them willingly step down from positions of power. I was impressed with the community members who made their voices heard, the council's ability to hold a leader accountable and the chairman's vote to step down. It was an emotional and historic day.

In other news ...

