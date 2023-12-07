People warned to keep valuables out of sight after string of thefts from vehicles in Wood County

NEKOOSA − Officials are warning people about thefts from vehicles that have happened in the south Wood County area during the past week.

A man pulled into a Nekoosa business parking lot, smashed a vehicle's window and took a purse that was left inside, Nekoosa Police Chief Shawn Woods said. Woods said the incident happened during the day.

"This guy was so bold to go window shopping during daylight," Woods said.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office said there have been a series of similar thefts. The offender checks for unlocked vehicles and steals from them, according to the Sheriff's Office. He has broken windows on locked vehicles.

One theft happened in Nekoosa and a couple more occurred in Wisconsin Rapids, Wood County Sheriff's Office Capt. Charlie Hoogestegar said.

Officials believe it is a man driving a red Buick, Woods said. It appears the same person is responsible for the thefts in Nekoosa and in Wisconsin Rapids, although it's difficult to confirm.

The thefts also appear to match one that took place in Rothschild earlier this week, Hoogestegar said.

The best thing people can do is keep packages and valuables out of sight in vehicles, Woods said. Lock them in a trunk or at least make them hard to see by someone looking in through a window, he said. People also should be aware of anyone acting out of the ordinary in parking lots, Woods said.

Anyone who has any information about the thefts can call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 877-325-7867 or go to www.woodcountycrimestoppers.com to submit a tip.

