People to Watch: 'Heart for service' drives Regina Walker to help her city

Regina Walker has a servant’s heart.

Walker is grant administrator for the Montgomery County Commission, but her work has never stopped her from helping the community she loves. Before coming to county government she was a civilian employee with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. She worked with the Montgomery Area United Way before then.

A Birmingham native, she remembers when she first moved to Montgomery. It was day of a superstorm that became known as "the storm of the century" locally. The powerful storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico in early March of 1993, and dumped several inches of snow on Alabama and the Southeast before barreling north and creating havoc along the eastern seaboard.

“I was in Montgomery and it started snowing,” she laughed. “We were driving home, and the snow became heavier. We stopped in Hoover and got a hotel. I knew we couldn’t get home − my mother lived on a hill.”

Now, she serves as president of the board of directors for Montgomery Habitat for Humanity. Speaking about her service work, the inspiration is simple.

“I’ve always had a heart for service,” she said. “It’s a way to give back. God has blessed us so much, why not be a servant?”

Habitat builds home for the working poor. It’s not a handout. Homeowners pay a non-profit mortgage with proceeds going to help pay for future builds. Homeowners must also perform 400 hours of sweat equity, kicking in and helping with the building of their home or with other projects.

And like just about everything else, the pandemic has changed the way Habitat does business. Due to the increase in the cost of building supplies, Habitat now tries to renovate existing houses as a way to save on construction costs.

Three questions with Regina Walker

What is Alabama’s greatest asset?

"I think Alabama’s greatest asset is our river system. It is the most significant feature because it represents a painful time in our history of transporting slaves down the river. And it also, today, represents a bright future for us as you have more cities looking at inland ports and coastal waterways.

"So, both were driven by economic development, but both have different means of impacts."

What do you hope to accomplish in the next year?

"I’ve always been passionate about people. I hope to utilize my position with Montgomery Habitat to help families obtain the dream of home ownership. Because in today’s society, that dream is getting further and further out of reach for a lot of people, particularly our youth. So I hope that there is a way we can work together with private partners as well as for-profit partners to try and help people realize the dream of home ownership. And not be lifelong renters."

Name someone is the community who inspires you.

"Jay Mayes Sr. I think I met Jay 12 years ago when I joined my church (New Life Missionary Baptist Church) and Jay came in. Jay is just a simple servant. He genuinely loves people. I’ve seen him sit out on the bench at the bus stop in front of our church and talk to complete strangers and homeless people trying to see what got them there. 'How did you end up here? What can I do?' Buying them meals. Buying them clothing out of his own pocket. There were no cameras around. Nothing.

"He would do it because he loves people. And he shares that same love with his family. And he is just a personal source of inspiration."

About the series

The Montgomery Advertiser’s People to Watch is a series of stories about everyday Alabamians who we believe will do exceptional things in our communities in the coming year. Our readers and journalists nominated this year’s slate. The Advertiser will publish profiles about these honorees in December and January.

