People to Watch: Storefront owners Patrick and Mindy Bergstrom work to grow downtown Ames

Mindy and Patrick Bergstrom pose for a photo at their newest downtown Ames business, The Recipe, which offers cooking classes and an event venue.

Editor’s Note: This is the fourth profile in the Ames Tribune's People to Watch for 2024. Find them all at amestrib.com.

Mindy and Patrick Bergstrom are catalysts for growth in downtown Ames.

The Bergstroms bought the iconic Cooks’ Emporium, taking ownership in February of 2018. In the six years since then, they’ve opened four more storefronts in Ames and one in Ankeny’s Prairie Trail district.

Their most recent business foray, an event venue called The Recipe that also offers cooking classes, is already frying up glowing reviews, which is why the Bergstroms are two of the Ames Tribune's 2024 People to Watch.

The local business community has taken notice of the couple's impact.

“I think investment attracts other investments, and with the confidence Patrick and Mindy have in downtown Ames, it's just catalytic,” said Dan Culhane, president and CEO of the Ames Chamber of Commerce. “I think that's why you’ve seen other businesses pop up downtown, because they see other people that have confidence in the downtown part of our community.”

The duo's success has spawned even greater economic growth throughout the area.

Many other new businesses have blossomed since the Bergstroms became active downtown, including Dog-Eared Books, Knittery Nook & Fibre Co., Marmalade Moon ice cream and gift shop, Sweet Caroline’s Kitchen & Cocktails, Noir bar and Life Distilled modern apothecary, which all opened in 2021.

“They are mentors to other people and at the same time, they’re a catalyst,” Culhane said.

More: Ames Tribune's People to Watch in 2024: Vance leads Ames History Museum into the future

Falling in love with Cooks’ Emporium

Patrick Bergstrom’s first home-cooked meal was biscuits and gravy for his family.

He was just 10 years old.

Since then, he’s mastered the art of merging different flavors to create a unique, enjoyable experience.

The Ames native attended Gilbert High School and later graduated from Iowa State University. He met Mindy in Minneapolis and they got married about 10 years ago.

When he brought Mindy home to meet his parents, he also took her to Cooks’ Emporium.

“Anytime I came home to visit mom and dad, I’d always stop at that store and buy a nice gift for mom. When I stopped there with Mindy, we stopped there,” Patrick said. “One of the things she said when we walked in was, ‘If this place ever goes for sale, we should buy it.’”

So he called Marg Junkhan, who opened Cook’s in 1979, to see if she might be willing to sell.

“I said, ‘Marg, what’s your exit strategy?’ and she said, ‘I’m 85 years old. Get me out of here!’” Patrick said.

It’s a scenario that perfectly describes the Bergstroms' business dynamic. Mindy has great ideas, and Patrick is skilled at figuring out which of those they can act on.

“I throw him lots of ideas all the time and he’s just like, ‘No, that’s not going to be profitable,’" Minday said. "So then those dreams are crushed and I move on to the next idea."

With a background in executive management, Patrick’s strengths include strategy, road mapping and risk assessment.

“It’s very easy for me to come to a decision just looking at something and being okay with that,” he said.

Mindy spent 13 years in digital project management in the Twin Cities.

“I love multitasking — doing a gazillion things,” she said.

Patrick likes to look back and analyze the numbers. Mindy likes to just keep moving forward.

More: Developer's hoop dreams are under construction: A national basketball destination in Waukee

Cooks’ Emporium owner Mindy Bergstrom recently remodeled the store, making it look brighter and larger. Photo by Kylee Mullen/Ames Tribune

Bergstroms took on 6 storefronts in 6 years

Cook's Emporium's immediate success led to a bevy of other business ventures.

The Bergstroms remodeled the establishment, located at 313 Main St., in February 2019 and also tested a start-up idea for a new store with a table of products. It was a low-risk way to see if there was a market for the products, Patrick said.

Nook & Nest opened at 301 Main St., Suite 109, in May 2019. The business sells home decor in a gift store setting, an idea Mindy had dreamed of since her days in the Twin Cities.

Coincenditally enough, that additional success blossomed into another business idea.

“We had a little nugget at Nook & Nest where we put some eco-friendly, sustainable stuff,” she said. “ZW Mercantile started to grow from there.”

ZW (which stands for zero waste) opened on the east end of Main Street in March 2020.

“The pandemic happened during that time, but I still just pushed forward," Mindy said. "We’d already signed everything and had all the products.

They opened ZW Mercantile online in April of 2020 and actually opened the storefront in June of 2020.

“The first week, I did $4 in sales and that was to Patrick’s sister,” Mindy said.

She sat in the back room, managing the three stores, waiting for online orders. She was pleased with the enthusiasm despite a global pandemic.

“When we reopened the stores in June, we saw such huge support from the community coming in and doing online and curbside,” she said. “It’s super touching when I think of what the community did for us during that timeframe.”

In August of 2020, they leased the space between Nook & Nest and Cooks’ Emporium and started the stationery store of Nook & Nest. The space on the other side of Nook & Nest became available, and the Bergstroms moved ZW Mercantile to 301 Main St., Suite 8, in November of 2020.

In September 2021, the Nook & Nest stationery opened a second location in Ankeny.

Nook & Nest then opened a home decor and furniture store at 210 Fifth St. in May of 2023, capitalizing on an area of opportunity.

“There’s such a need for a furniture store in this area, but unfortunately, we’re just not seeing foot traffic there, so I’m kind of switching it up a big for next year and doing more consulting,” Mindy said. “So it will still offer interior decorating assistance.”

The Bergstroms started kicking around the idea of The Recipe in 2019 before the pandemic hit. It took a few years, but in the spring of 2023, they snatched space at 412 Burnett Ave to offer high-level cooking classes and demonstrations.

More: Childhood memories of Nevada theater inspire a third-generation fan to lead its renovation

Patrick Bergstrom talks with people taking a pasta-making class at The Recipe in downtown Ames.

The Recipe is 'incredibly inviting'

The Recipe is one of Ames' most unique business ventures.

The Bergstroms offer cooking classes in an elegant and modern setting right off Main Street, complete with a full kitchen, ceiling-to-floor windows and plenty of seating. The lighting is warm and the atmosphere is clean and inviting.

Cooking demonstrations have been a tradition at Cooks’ Emporium since 1983, and Patrick has led them regularly since purchasing the store.

He learned cuisine-focused cooking from his mom, leaning on what goes well together and what’s available in the pantry.

“Now I have a really strong background in random flavors and things that go together," Patrick said. "Even when we’re looking at recipes we’re going to make, Rachel and I will often make adjustments to it based on what we like and what we know,:"

Rachel Johnson is the manager at The Recipe. She enjoys using her creativity to conjure up kitchen masterpieces.

“Working really hard on something and seeing people enjoy it is something I love,” she said. “Something that almost everybody has in common is that they enjoy food.”

Building relationships with customers at The Recipe is especially important to Johnson. The venue is also available for private events.

“There are people who travel more than an hour to come to our classes,” she said.

To sign up for classes or to rent the venue, visit therecipeames.com.

Culhane said The Recipe is a “fantastic space that’s perfectly decorated and incredibly inviting."

“It's really cool the way they are investing in the community and specifically in downtown Ames,” Culhane said. “Every community needs people like Mindy and Patrick, and we're lucky to have them, as well as many others. They really dove in headfirst in supporting downtown Ames.”

Patrick Bergstrom works with pasta dough during a cooking class at The Recipe in downtown Ames.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Mindy and Patrick Bergstrom offer cooking classes at The Recipe