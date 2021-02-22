People who wear glasses less likely to catch COVID-19, new study suggests

People who wear glasses could be up to three times less likely to get coronavirus, according to a new study conducted in India.

The preliminary study suggests that glass-wearers may have the extra protection because they tend to touch their eyes less frequently than most people.

“Touching and rubbing of the eyes with contaminated hands may be a significant route of infection” for COVID-19, the authors wrote in a report published on medRxiv, a website that compiles medical studies before they are peer-reviewed.

The new study found that the risk of infection was two to three times lower among those who wear glasses for “long periods of time,” meaning at least eight hours a day, according to the report.

Indian researchers described the findings as “statistically significant.”

The study was conducted last summer in the northern district of Kanpur Dehat. It involved 304 patients ranging in age from 10 to 80 years old. All of them experienced coronavirus symptoms and about 60 were considered long-time glass-wearers, according to the report.

The study authors noted that COVID-19 infection through the eyes “is extremely rare,” but they said that droplets from the virus can easily go from the eyes to one’s nose or mouth.

The best way to prevent this type of infection is to avoid touching the eyes. Medical workers who treat coronavirus patients should go even further and wear safety goggles for extra protection, according to the study.

Recommended Stories

  • The COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly effective. Here's why experts are downplaying the success.

    Another study released Monday underscored the remarkable effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. Public health experts in Scotland examined data on all 5.4 million residents of Scotland, including the million-plus who had received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and found that getting the first dose reduced the risk of hospitalization by up to 85 percent and 94 percent, respectively, after four weeks — even as a new, more transmissible variant became dominant. The Scottish study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but it matches findings from Israel and elsewhere that in the real world, the COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly good at preventing serious infections, hospitalization, and death, apparently even transmission. Still, the message a lot of people hear about the vaccines, David Leonhardt argues in The New York Times, is that "the coronavirus vaccines aren't 100 percent effective. Vaccinated people may still be contagious. And the virus variants may make everything worse. ... The vaccine is not a get-out-of-COVID-free card!" That type of "vaccine alarmism" is grounded in technical truths but "fundamentally misleading," Leonhardt writes, and it's feeding the sizable share of Americans who say they would turn down a vaccine "partly because it sounds so ineffectual." So what's getting lost in translation? "Many academic experts — and, yes, journalists too — are instinctively skeptical and cautious," Leonhardt says. In their own lives, "many are getting shots as soon as they're offered one. They are urging their family and friends to do the same. But when they speak to a national audience, they deliver a message that comes off very differently. It is dominated by talk of risks, uncertainties, caveats, and possible problems." Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on CNN Sunday that "we will be approaching a degree of normality" in the fall, but the headlines note he also said it's "possible" people may still have to wear face masks in 2022. Public health experts do genuinely disagree about where we are in the pandemic and what lies ahead. But when it comes to the vaccines, there's broad agreement. All seven vaccines that have undergone large trials "appear to be 100 percent effective for serious complications," a group of prominent public health experts wrote in a USA Today op-ed last week. "The best thing you can do is get vaccinated as soon as you're able with whichever vaccine is available to you first." More stories from theweek.com5 outrageously funny cartoons about Ted Cruz's Cancun getawayResign, Andrew CuomoTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters

  • Man calls out wife over ‘disgusting’ eating habits: ‘I am really worried about our relationship’

    The couple is arguing about five-day old pasta. The post Man calls out wife over ‘disgusting’ eating habits: ‘I am really worried about our relationship’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • States are lifting COVID-19 mask mandates, but with the pace of vaccinations and spread of variants, experts say it's too soon

    While experts told Insider some restrictions could be eased as case numbers decrease, they agreed masks should be the last to go.

  • Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’

    The View/ABCMeghan McCain, who may have been reading too many Ben Shapiro tweets Monday morning, embarked on one of her signature rants during which she both complained about not getting a COVID-19 vaccine yet—despite her position as a co-host of very important daytime talk show The View—and called on President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and replace him with someone who actually “does understand science.”She began by sharing a clip of Fauci on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend resisting Dana Bash’s plea to give concrete advice to vaccinated grandparents about how to visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. “There will be recommendations coming out. I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV,” he said. “I would want to sit down with the team and take a look at that.”“So I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain said, explaining she has “respect” for the pandemic that has now taken more than half a million American lives and doesn’t mean to “downplay” the tragedy. “That being said, next week it will be a year since we left the studio and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been,” she continued. “And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”“It's terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” she said, comparing the U.S. response to a billboard from Israel she saw online—“Get a shot, take a shot”—that promised people they could go to bars with their friends after getting vaccinated.Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Go at It Over American ‘Enemy’ Ted Cruz“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” the 36-year-old pundit said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”“I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn,” she continued, “but this rollout has been a disaster. And I understand President Trump can take much of the blame, but now we’re in the Biden administration and I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it.“So I’m over Dr. Fauci,” McCain declared. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”It’s one thing to criticize the Biden administration’s messaging around vaccines, but for McCain to suggest that Fauci doesn’t “understand science” was clearly beyond the pale for moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who talked over her co-host and threw to commercial as she explained, “I know what I’m saying is controversial, I really do. But I’m not a phony and I’m not going to come on air and say something different than what I’m saying privately.”Comedian Colin Quinn: Why I’m ‘Actually Glad’ I Got COVIDRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Self-centered' Gwyneth Paltrow mocked by fans after insinuating she pioneered wearing face masks

    "So grateful Gwyneth Paltrow invented masks."

  • Porsche Says Its Synthetic Fuel Could Make Gas-Powered Engines as Clean as EVs

    The marque believes its eFuel would allow combustion engines to be as clean as electric drivetrains.

  • 'We could be approaching herd immunity': Epidemiologist on coronavirus pandemic

    As the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. dramatically declines, Suzanne Judd, epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, says it’s “possible” we’re approaching herd immunity.

  • Biden is changing PPP rules. For 2 weeks, only businesses with fewer than 20 employees can claim pandemic relief loans.

    Biden's changes to the PPP loan rules are designed to ensure that smaller companies aren't left behind financially, the White House said.

  • 'Jeopardy!' exclusive: Who's new guest host Mike Richards? Who's next? And how soon will the show replace Alex Trebek?

    Ken Jennings has wrapped up his six-week guest hosting stint on "Jeopardy!" Who's next, and how will the show replace Alex Trebek?

  • Woman says no one helped her when baby was punched on New York subway

    NYPD recently beefed up the subway system’s security after several incidents involving stabbings

  • Tiffany's ends $7m per year lease with Trump Organisation

    The five story space at the foot of Trump Tower is known for its previous tenant, Nike

  • Watch 8-month old tiger sing in Russian zoo

    According to the commentary by the zoo, the growing tiger has been making such sounds ever since he was a little cub.Sherhan uses his vocal talent to draw his mother's attention.Sherhan is one of four tigers born in the zoo in June 2020.

  • Navy Veteran Dies After Police Allegedly Kneel on His Neck During Mental Health Crisis

    A Filipino American man in Antioch, California has reportedly died after a police officer kneeled on the man's neck. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred during a police intervention last December while the man was suffering from a mental health crisis. Angelo Quinto, 30, had been slipping into episodes of paranoia after he sustained a head injury, his family said.

  • TikTok user reveals the major ‘trick’ retailers use to make you spend more money: ‘Don’t fall for this’

    In the video, HumphreyYang details how retailers, restaurants and coffee shops use a “decoy” item to make you spend more money.

  • TikTokers are trying to prove that snow in Texas is 'fake,' pushing a false conspiracy theory

    TikTok is full of videos spreading the bogus claim that the Texas snow is fake and engineered by the government.

  • Halle Berry Posted a No Pants and High Heels Outfit and It Was Everything

    "soakin’ in that Sunday sun"

  • "Very Upset" Prince William Thinks Meghan and Harry Were "Insulting and Disrespectful" to the Queen

    Sigh, there's allll kinds of drama with the Sussexes' statement.

  • Neighbors Team Up to Protect Asian Family's Home After Teens Throw Racist Insults and Rocks in OC

    Neighbors have banded together to help an Asian American family rest peacefully at night after being continuously harassed by teens at their home in Ladera Ranch, Orange County, California. Several teens have reportedly terrorized Haijun Si’s home by throwing rocks at it, shouting racial slurs, pounding the door and running away, and at one point, leaving a pornographic picture in front of his door, according to KCAL9. Si had already called the authorities on the culprits and the sheriff came to his home seven times.

  • Foreign holidays banned until at least May 17 under coronavirus roadmap

    Foreign holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest as a review is conducted into the safety of reopening borders. The current raft of tough travel restrictions – including triple testing of passengers, quarantine hotels for arrivals from red list countries and 10-day self-isolation at home for other travellers – will remain in place until mid-May. However, the review will investigate how they could be lifted through vaccine certificates for travellers who want to holiday abroad and verify their inoculations, and through testing for both inbound and outbound travellers. Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, will head the review which is expected to report on April 12 in time for a potential decision by May 17. IATA, an international association of airlines that is in talks with the Government, claims its vaccination app, operating in a similar way to yellow fever certificates, could be ready to go live by the end of March. But government sources insisted no date had been set on when international travel could resume and it would only be determined by the review. However, it is understood ministers are keen to restore it “as soon as possible” with the possibility that some restrictions including testing and some form of quarantine could be retained alongside any vaccine certification scheme to ensure a safe return to foreign travel. Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown - key dates revealed

  • 'Don't waste vaccine!' After early confusion, experts say it's always better to use leftover shots than toss them

    After early confusion, protocols for making sure leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine are used are in place. Experts say shots should not be wasted.