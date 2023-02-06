People were enjoying this popular fair in Florida. Then came the gunshots, cops say

A teenage boy was shot and killed Saturday night at the popular DeSoto County Fair in rural Arcadia, Florida, about 90 miles southeast of Tampa.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and the Arcadia Police Department responded to “render aid and assist,” but the shooter is still wanted.

The deadly shooting happened on the second night of the DeSoto County Fair, which was celebrating its 70th year of operation with the tagline, “Making big fun in a small town.”

Local law enforcement is asking for help in tracking down anyone who took video near the scene or saw anything. One video circulating on social media shows people in fear running through the fairgrounds, passing food vendors.

The shooting of 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez Lopez appeared to be an isolated incident. Police said there was no threat to the public.

People from the DeSoto County Fair Association expressed condolences to the family of the victim on Facebook and canceled the majority of events planned the following day.

The livestock grooming contest and a Jr. Miss DeSoto County Pageant went on, but had “extremely limited access” to the public, with only contestants, exhibitors and family members allowed, said the organization, adding that the areas were “heavily guarded.”

If you have any information about the shooting, call authorities at 863-494-2222. You can remain anonymous.