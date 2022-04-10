'People were in shock': Witness details 'chaotic' scene after two killed in drive-by shooting in downtown Spokane

Apr. 9—Two people were killed and a third seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday in downtown Spokane.

Leo Francovich and his friends were walking early Saturday morning to Mootsy's bar in downtown Spokane when he said three gunshots rang out.

He said one of his friends ducked while he stood there.

"I've heard a gunshot before, but in my mind I just thought, 'Oh, a car's misfiring or something like that,' because I'm not expecting that type of violence," said Francovich, who is the brother of Spokesman-Review Outdoors Editor Eli Francovich . "I'm not accustomed to that."

He said officers, who were nearby conducting bar patrol, arrived almost immediately.

"They rolled up so quick," Francovich said. "It was a crisis."

Some people ran, while others tried to help a man who was shot.

"People were in shock," he said.

Ultimately, two people were killed and a third seriously wounded in the drive-by shooting. One person has been arrested, but police won't identify the person or say whether there are additional suspects.

Police were called to Lucky's Irish Pub, 408 W. Sprague Ave. next to Mootsy's, just before 1:30 a.m., according to a Spokane police news release.

Soon after arriving , officers located the three victims and began providing medical treatment as bar patrons were fleeing the area, police said.

"It was pretty chaotic," Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said.

The victims were a man and woman who were standing outside the bar, and a female taxi driver who was parked east of Lucky's, police said.

Officers learned from witnesses that someone fired multiple rounds from a vehicle as it passed Lucky's and Mootsy's bar. Soon after broadcasting a description of the car to law enforcement, a Washington State Patrol trooper saw a car matching the description and detained the driver off U.S. Highway 2 outside the city limits, Preuninger said.

That person was in custody on suspicion of three counts of drive-by shooting, SPD said later Saturday.

Preuninger said he was the second officer on scene When they arrived, he said it appeared there was a large fight outside the bar, but it was actually people trying to treat one of the three victims.

Francovich said a couple of his friends walked over to see if they could help the man who was shot.

"He was slumped against the wall of Lucky's and it was clear immediately that he was deceased," he said.

Francovich said he saw a woman shot in the leg, and they did not know there was a third victim.

"It was just a wild night," he said.

Preuninger said officers determined the vehicle drove the wrong way, or east, on Sprague Avenue, and rounds from a handgun were fired from the vehicle.

Francovich said he saw a vehicle speeding the wrong way on Sprague, heard the three shots, then the vehicle whipped around the corner going the wrong way on Washington Street. He said had he and his friends left the previous place they were at five seconds earlier, they would have been "right on top of the shooting."

In addition to the three victims, at least one window was shot out, and police were looking for other bullet strikes Saturday morning, Preuninger said. There were multiple shell casings in the street.

One bullet apparently struck the exterior wall of P.M. Jacoy's, a small grocery store next to Mootsy's, as a "defect" label was left by detectives near the damaged part of the wall.

Preuninger said there was nothing to indicate the victims had any connection to the shooter.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will identify the two who died , he said.

The downtown shooting was the second to cause major injuries in Spokane Saturday. Earlier in the morning, police arrested a man on suspicion of assault after another man was shot twice on Queen Avenue. That victim was in serious but stable condition, officers said.

The incidents are unrelated, SPD said.

"It was really strange to see it up close like that," Francovich said. "You know, we live in a first-world country and you don't expect to see violent conflict in our communities, but it's always a possibility. It's always, you know, lurking on the other side of things."

This is a developing story and will be updated.