  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

People who've had COVID-19 might only need to get vaccinated once, studies suggest

Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Six recent studies suggest that people who've already come down with COVID-19 might not need to get a second vaccine dose.

The federal government has not changed its recommendation for a second dose, but studies that look at the immune response show that while a first shot gives people who've recovered from COVID-19 a huge boost, the second shot makes little difference.

"I think that makes perfect sense," said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

For someone who had COVID-19, the first shot is like a COVID-19-naive person getting a booster – they even have the side effects of someone getting a second vaccine dose, he said.

"You could argue reasonably that people who can prove they were infected – i.e., have antibodies to the virus – could reasonably just get one dose," Offit said.

There's no danger in getting a second shot, for someone who's had COVID-19, said Florian Krammer, who led one of the recent studies. But it may not provide any benefit for the time and stress it takes to make a reservation, get to and from a vaccination site and watch the needle go in.

And every person who doesn't need a second shot means a first shot for someone else.

The challenge will be identifying who doesn't need that second dose, he and others said.

"Implementation might not be that easy," said Krammer, a professor of microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Anyone who received a formal diagnosis of COVID-19 – not just people who felt lousy for a few days and presumed they'd had it – or people who have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 could presumably skip a second shot.

Last spring, antibody tests were not always reliable, Krammer said, but the ones still on the market now are good, though it's still not clear if a particular level of antibody is needed to be protected.

Antibody tests, also known as serology tests, detect proteins made by the immune system in response to an infection.

According to Krammer's study, posted at the beginning of the month but not yet peer reviewed, a previously infected person who gets their first shot has a similar immune response as someone who hasn't had COVID-19 getting their second. They even have the side effects of a second shot with their first shot.

And that second shot adds little extra protection, the study found.

"Changing the policy to give these individuals only one dose of vaccine would not negatively impact on their antibody titers, spare them from unnecessary pain and free up many urgently needed vaccine doses," it concluded.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, wrote about the study in his weekly blog.

"While much more research is needed – and I am definitely not suggesting a change in the current recommendations right now – the results raise the possibility that one dose might be enough for someone who’s been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and already generated antibodies against the virus," Collins wrote.

"But any serious consideration of this option will require more data. It will also be up to the expert advisors at FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to decide," he added.

Exactly how much more data or what type of information would be enough to convince regulators isn't clear.

More: Why get COVID-19 vaccination if you still have to wear a mask? It beats getting sick, health experts say

Another of the new studies, a preprint from the University of Maryland, showed that 41 health care workers who recovered from COVID-19 had more antibodies after their first shot than 69 of their peers who hadn't caught the virus had after their second.

And a preprint from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle found that blood from people who recovered from COVID-19 was not as good at neutralizing the original virus or the variant that originated from South Africa as blood from people who had recovered and were vaccinated. Three other studies had similar findings.

Each of the six studies publicly released this month looks at the issue in a different way, but "they basically all show the same thing," Krammer said, "They are confirming each other."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

Los Angeles health workers administer COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 24.
Los Angeles health workers administer COVID-19 vaccinations on Feb. 24.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Studies: One COVID vaccine shot may protect those who've been infected

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer vaccine ‘dramatically reduces’ Covid transmission risk after one dose, study shows

    Scientists hail ‘excellent news’ as findings reveal jab reduces asymptomatic infections

  • People who had COVID-19 develop strong immunity after a single vaccine dose - so they might need only one shot

    Two studies suggest that people who had COVID-19 mount a stronger immune response to their first shot than those who were never infected.

  • J&J's one-dose coronavirus vaccine just won a critical thumbs-up from an FDA panel, paving the way for US authorization

    US regulators plan to authorize the single-dose vaccine in the coming days, boosting the nation's immunization campaign.

  • Israel turns to carrots, and maybe some sticks, to persuade COVID-19 vaccine holdouts

    Israel boasts the world's fastest COVID-19 vaccine rollout, with half the population inoculated. Reaching the other half presents challenges.

  • Famous Las Vegas restaurant Lotus of Siam weathered COVID-19 with preparation, foresight

    Co-owner Penny Chutima and her mother, storied chef Saipin, saw what was happening in China and prepared early for the pandemic to hit the states.

  • Here are the three big things you need to know about getting your blood pressure down

    Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can often go unnoticed in people who have it, and yet the consequences of leaving it untreated can lead to serious health problems, even death.

  • "Things are tenuous," U.S. CDC says as downward trend in COVID-19 cases stalls

    The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that a recent decline in COVID-19 cases may be stalling, a development she described as concerning while urging that safeguards to fight the virus remain in place. Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters the number of cases had been increasing for the past three days compared to the prior week and that declines in hospitalizations and deaths were also "potentially leveling off at still a very high number." Walensky painted a critical picture of the current state of the pandemic.

  • Prince Harry knew he and Meghan Markle had something 'pretty special' by their second date. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    The couple's royal love story began in 2016 when they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

  • Republicans continue to embrace Trump's election lie at CPAC

    Conservative gathering in Florida has seven sessions this year focused on voter fraud and election-related issues Ted Cruz speaks at CPAC in Orlando, Florida, on Friday. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Republicans have continued to embrace the myth of a stolen election the annual rightwing conclave of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), underscoring how the party continues to sustain the baseless idea months after Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 race and the deadly assault on the Capitol. This year’s gathering of some of the party’s most fervent supporters has a staggering seven sessions focused on voter fraud and election-related issues. Several have inflammatory titles. “Other culprits, why judges and media refuse to look at the evidence,” was the name of one panel discussion on Friday. “The left pulled the strings, covered it up, and even admits it,” was another. “Failed states (GA, PA, NV, oh my!)” is the title of another scheduled for this weekend. Several speakers on Friday repeated debunked falsehoods about the election. Deroy Murdock, a Fox News contributor, repeated the lie that there were “mysterious late-night ballot dumps” that swung the election for Joe Biden and that there were vehicles with out-of-state license plates unloading ballots in the early hours of the election. Both of those claims have been debunked. Stoking fears about fraud and advocating for stricter voting rules has become commonplace among Republicans in recent years, but in the wake of Trump’s presidency – and his loss to Biden – it has become a common rallying cry in the party. Even so, some observers said the focus on fanning the flames of the conspiracy theory at CPAC was still alarming. “One program on lessons learned from voting in 2020 is appropriate to restore trust for half of America, but not seven!” said Eric Johnson, a former Republican lawmaker in Georgia who advised Kelly Loeffler’s US Senate campaign. “Donald Trump convinced his base – a majority of Republicans, if polls are to be believed – that the election was stolen. Though the CPAC organizers likely know it’s false, they’re using this as a wedge issue to excite the base and sell more tickets,” said Nick Pasternak, who recently left the Republican party after working on several GOP campaigns. He added: “CPAC’s willingness to make the election lie such a big issue this year is a concerning symbol of what many in the party think – and what they’ll do.” Even though dozens of judges across the country, including several appointed by Donald Trump, rejected claims of fraud after the election, Murdock and other speakers at CPAC accused judges of being unwilling to examine evidence of fraud. Hans von Spakovsky, a well-known conservative who has agitated for more restrictive voting policies for years, claimed that judges were reluctant to look at evidence because they feared they would be attacked. “When it becomes an extraordinary election contest, one with national implications and one in which they risk being attacked by one of the political parties, the news media, their reluctance gets even greater,” he said. Pressed whether judges were afraid to look at the evidence, Von Spakovsky added: “I think in some cases that is true, in other cases they might have had valid procedural grounds, but it sure didn’t look like it to me.” Asked how much evidence of fraud there was now, Murdock falsely said: “It may be shredded by now.” Jesse Binnall, an attorney who represented the Trump campaign in Nevada, complained about the short deadline lawyers had to put together a case after the election and claimed judges were pressured by media reporting that noted voter fraud was not a widespread problem. “Right or wrong, they never tried to dig into the facts about voter fraud,” he said. “Our legs were cut off before we even walked into the courthouse.” Litigants in American courts have to meet procedural thresholds to advance their case, something that prevents courts from having to hear frivolous claims. Again and again, Trump and his allies failed to convince courts that they cleared those bars. “One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption,” Matthew Braun, a federal judge in Pennsylvania, wrote in December as he tossed out an effort from Trump and his allies to block certification of the election results there. “Instead, this court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations … unsupported by the evidence.” The comments at CPAC underscore how Republicans continue to stoke uncertainty about the election – even after judges and Republican and Democratic elected officials alike repeatedly examined allegations of wrongdoing and did not find fraud, they continue to insist that there is unexamined evidence. In state legislatures across the country, are pushing new restrictions on voting. There are at least 253 pending bills to restrict voting across the United States, according to a tally by the Brennan Center for Justice. In his remarks on Friday, Von Spakovsky expressed support for efforts to restrict voting by mail and said HR1, the bill pending in Congress that would require automatic and same-day registration, among other reforms, “the most anti-democratic bill I’ve ever seen during my 20 years in Washington”. Jay Williams, a Republican strategist in Georgia, said the focus on elections was a way to gin up support among the party’s faithful base, which remains largely loyal to Trump and his allies. “I would not equate ‘the party’ with CPAC so I wouldn’t put much stock in it from that perspective,” he said. “CPAC exists to make money and so it’s no surprise to me the organizers have jumped on to this issue as a way to drive engagement of their target market.”

  • More Inside A New Safari Lodge Treehouse Tucked Away in Botswana’s Okavango Delta

    Only reachable by canoe, this Xigera hideaway is centered along lush riverbeds and a rich concentration of wildlife.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan

    President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion (£1.36 trillion) coronavirus relief package early on Saturday, though Democrats faced challenges to their hopes of using the bill to raise the minimum wage. Democrats who control the chamber passed the sweeping measure by a mostly party-line vote of 219 to 212 and sent it on to the Senate, where Democrats planned a legislative manoeuvre to allow them to pass it without the support of Republicans. The American Rescue Plan would pay for vaccines and medical supplies and send a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments. Democrats said the package was needed to fight a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work. "The American people need to know that their government is there for them," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in debate on the House floor.

  • Was Europe's first COVID death in Serbia?

    A new study suggests that the first death from COVID-19 in Europe may have actually occurred in Serbia - 10 days before the first reported fatality came out of France.France reported Europe's first death on Feb. 15, 2020. But researchers in Belgrade now say that a 56-year-old construction worker from that city, who had not traveled abroad, was admitted to a hospital on Feb. 5 suffering from fever, cough and shortness of breath. He died within hours and an autopsy showed pneumonia was the cause. Months later, scientists at the Institute for Forensic Medicine of Belgrade's Medical Faculty, found evidence that the man had died from COVID.Milenko Bogdanovic, a forensic pathologist, says frozen samples were taken from the man's eye to prove the presence of the virus."One of the conclusions of this work would be that this is, for the time being, the first post-mortem corroborated death from COVID-19 in Europe to date."The study also says COVID-19 was probably the cause of reports of a pneumonia of unknown origin between January and February last year. Serbia's first official case was recorded on March 6, 2020.

  • Forget Giuliani and the impeachment crew. This is how a real Trump defense would look.

    'What you need to know is that my client believes he won Georgia, the Electoral College and the presidency. As crazy as that sounds, he believes it.'

  • Italy holds state funeral for Congo ambassador

    Italy held a state funeral for its ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo and his bodyguard on Thursday (February 24) who were killed in an ambush along with their driver.The men were kidnapped while travelling in a United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) convoy in eastern Congo.Ambassador Luca Attanasio, his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci and WFP driver Mustapha Milambo were all killed. The Italian funeral was attended by Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a church used for services for national leaders and cultural figures.The caskets, draped in the Italian flag, were given a military salute as they were removed from hearses. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis said the deaths should prompt everyone to "hear the cry of the people of Congo, cruelly devastated by violence as it sees its sons and daughters die every day."There are around 120 armed groups operating in eastern Congo.And the country's interior ministry has blamed a Rwandan ethnic Hutu rebel militia called the FDLR for this attack. The group has denied responsibility for what it called a "cowardly assassination".Italian investigators have flown to Congo to liaise with the police and Italian prosecutors are expected to open a full investigation when they return.

  • American taxpayers are funding the defence for US Capitol rioters, report says

    At least 60 people charged for their alleged involvement in the deadly riots were granted taxpayer-funded representation

  • CPAC: What is the convention Trump, Pence and Farage are speaking at and why is it so influential?

    Republican gathering began in 1974 and sees American conservatives debate social worries but has struggled with position on 'alt-right' in recent years

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • Biden, Trudeau pledge to counter China, climate change, in warm first 'meeting'

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought on Tuesday to turn the page on the Trump era, stressing the countries' deep ties and pledging to work together to counteract Chinese influence and address climate change. "The United States has no closer friend, no closer friend than Canada," Biden told Trudeau via an electronic video link with the Canadian leader and top aides. "That's why you were my first call as president (and) my first bilateral meeting," he said.

  • Perdue ditches Senate run after Trump Mar-a-Lago meeting

    Reports suggest meeting with former president last week ‘did not go well’

  • Biden CIA nominee Burns to focus on 'authoritarian adversary' China

    President Joe Biden's nominee to be director of the CIA, William Burns, told a Senate committee on Wednesday that he saw competition with China - and countering its "adversarial, predatory" leadership - as the key to U.S. national security. Burns, 64, a former career diplomat during both Democratic and Republican administrations, is expected to easily win confirmation to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Burns has already been confirmed by the Senate five times for his stints as ambassador to Jordan and Russia and three senior State Department positions.