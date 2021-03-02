People who've had COVID-19 might only need one vaccine jab - and saving shots on them could free up millions of doses for others

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
·7 min read
covid-19 vaccine vial pfizer biontech
Justin Tallis - Pool / Getty Images

  • Some experts believe people who have had COVID-19 should get just one shot of two-dose coronavirus vaccines.

  • This would give these people protection while freeing up vaccine doses for others, they say.

  • However, other experts warn the approach could be logistically difficult and scientifically "risky."

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Experts are divided on whether people who have already had COVID-19 need a full coronavirus vaccine course to protect them from reinfection.

Early studies show these people produce robust immune responses after just one dose of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, such as those made by Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Moderna.

Some experts are arguing that waiving the second shot for these people would be safe, and would free up vaccines for others. Effectively, they say a previous COVID-19 infection could act like the first shot. France made this position its official policy on February 12.

Other experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious-disease expert in the US, have said it is too early to make this call - but even he says the results of these early trials are "really quite impressive."

More than 113 million people have been infected with COVID-19 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. That figure includes more than 28.4 million people in the US, more than 4.1 million in the UK, and upwards of 3.7 million in France.

"If you could save a dose for every person that has had COVID-19, that's a lot of doses," Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick in the UK, told Insider.

Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told NBC on February 21 that the immunity "boost" for giving a single COVID-19 vaccine shot to people who have had the virus was "enormous," and the data was "really quite impressive."

The US government was therefore "looking very carefully" at whether one dose was enough - but it was too early to make a change yet, Fauci said.

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, authorized in the US in February, only requires one shot.

Evidence is mounting of single-shot protection for those who have had COVID-19

A US study of more than 100 people showed that those previously infected with COVID-19 had an antibody response 10 times higher after one dose of vaccine than people who hadn't been infected and received two doses.

The study's authors, from Mount Sinai, New York, also said that those who previously had COVID-19 experienced more side-effects after immunization - such as a more painful or redder injection site - than those who hadn't been infected. Giving just one shot could lessen those side effects, they said.

The study, published February 1, was a pre-print, and not yet scrutinized by other experts in a peer review.

Another US group from Maryland medical school found that healthcare workers who had been previously infected had a 500-fold increase in antibody response from baseline at 14 days, after a single shot. "The response was bigger and faster, than those who had not had COVID-19," Mohammad Sajadi, associate professor of Medicine at the Institute of Human Virology at Maryland University, told Insider. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on March 1.

Initial clinical trials didn't see this phenomenon because volunteers at the time probably hadn't caught COVID-19 before, Sajadi explained.

A UK-based study of 51 health workers published in correspondence to the Lancet medical journal on February 25 reported a 140-fold increase in antibody levels from baseline in people previously infected with COVID-19 after one dose - more than those who hadn't caught the virus before.

Another UK-based study of 72 health workers in London, published in correspondence to the same journal on the same day, showed that those who had a previous COVID-19 infection produced 25 times more antibodies against COVID-19 than people who had not been infected previously, and their T-cell responses - another crucial part of the immune system - were approximately 10 times higher, 21 days after the first dose.

The Mount Sinai researchers said that changing policy to give individuals who have had COVID-19 one dose of vaccine could free up many "urgently needed" doses.

Sajadi also said that this was a solution to vaccine supply shortages that wouldn't take up many resources.

"In the US, 9% of people have been diagnosed with PCR or antigen tests so that would free up a 4-5% increase in vaccine supply without doing any extra screening for antibodies," Sajadi said.

Assuming total US vaccine supply was 500 million doses by the end of June, this could therefore free up tens of millions of doses.

vaccine shot
A frontline healthcare worker receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at the Park County Health Departments storefront clinic on January 5, 2021 in Livingston, Montana. Photo by William Campbell/Getty Images

Sajadi said we don't yet know how long people would be protected after their first shot if they've previously had COVID-19, but he said there was evidence that antibody responses can last up to nine months. Immunity to other coronaviruses wanes over time.

He said that waiving the second dose wouldn't work for everyone. People with weakened immune systems, or low antibody levels after COVID-19 infection - such as older people - would be in a different group. This is the case in France.

The authors of the UK study of 75 health workers, who do not advocate a change in vaccine policy, said that their study suggested those aged over 50 and not previously infected with COVID-19 had a weaker immune response to a single dose of the vaccine.

Sajadi said that it was also not yet clear what advice would be given to people with "long COVID," i.e., people with COVID-19 symptoms lasting more than a few weeks, because the single-dose approach hasn't been tested in this group.

Can't guarantee protection

Other experts are sceptical. "We don't know what type of immunity, duration of immunity or potency of the immunity that two-dose vaccine gives, compared with a single dose on top of past infection," Jonathan Ball, professor of Molecular Virology at the University of Nottingham, told Insider.

"Therefore whilst you might argue that it is a way of saving a dose of vaccine, you can't guarantee it is as much protection as someone that receives both."

Ball said that in terms of "serious side effects," none have appeared to his knowledge for those previously infected with COVID-19 who have received two vaccine shots.

"Scientifically it's not crazy, we don't have the same amount of data as we do with clinical trials [that tested two doses]," Ball said. "It would be a brave decision to suddenly introduce that as policy."

Ball said that where there was a serious supply issue, we may need to try new ways of meeting demand, such as prioritizing those who haven't had COVID-19 for first doses, but we should still ensure that everyone gets two doses eventually.

Professor Paul Morgan, director of the Systems Immunity Research Institute at Cardiff University, told Insider that only giving one shot to those who already had COVID-19 was "a good idea but risky."

Morgan said that immunity varies between individuals. "Some are better prepared to defend themselves than others," he said.

Morgan said that it would be "cumbersome, time-consuming, and a lot of money" to figure out who would be eligible for such a scheme.

Young also said that the mass vaccination effort was already a logistical challenge, and changing the approach could delay the vaccine rollout.

"People won't know whether they have had COVID-19 or not, and we would also have to figure out how much of an immune response they have had," he said.

It is also not clear yet whether the science holds for other, more contagious coronavirus variants.

"That changes the equation," Sajadi said. "The vaccine may have a role in terms of boosting or changing the immune responses in those who have had COVID-19 before, but more data is needed."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Biden may not attend G7 in Cornwall if Covid restrictions not lifted

    Joe Biden may not attend the G7 summit in the UK in June in person if Covid restrictions are still in place, the White House has said. World leaders are expected to gather in Cornwall for the summit hosted by Boris Johnson between June 11 and 13. It has been anticipated as potentially Mr Biden's first trip abroad as US president. Asked by The Telegraph if the president would physically go to the summit, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said there was "certainly a possibility" that he would not. Whether he makes the trip will depend on how the pandemic develops over the next few months, and the advice of his medical team. Ms Psaki said: “In terms of whether or not he will travel, we haven't made a determination on that at this point. "It will be related to Covid restrictions and the advice of our health and medical team, and I expect as we get closer we’ll have more of an update." Asked if that meant there was a possibility he would not fly to the UK for the event, Ms Psaki said: "We’ll evaluate as we get closer. There’s certainly a possibility, but we’re several months away."

  • COVID-19 costs could push hospitals to rethink billions of dollars in wasted supplies

    The pandemic's supply crunch led to more reuse and decontamination techniques that can save money and reduce waste. SDI Productions via Getty ImagesThe United States spends more on health care than any other nation. What many people don’t realize is that a large portion of this spending goes to waste. Every year, an estimated US$760 billion to $935 billion is wasted through overtreatment, poor coordination and other failures, amounting to about a quarter of total U.S. health care spending, research has shown. Medical supplies and equipment are part of that. One study estimated that nearly $1,000 in unused supplies are wasted on average during each neurosurgery procedure. With hospitals under financial pressure from COVID-19 and medical waste volumes even higher, the pandemic could finally trigger a much-needed reset in how health care organizations and hospitals think about supply-related waste. That includes how they reuse supplies, how they plan for surgeries and what they look for in prepackaged surgical supplies. Decontaminating and reusing supplies safely It’s important to recognize that not all single-use equipment and supplies are safer. Cleaning, sterilizing and reusing equipment can be safe and cost less in the long run. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration points out that surgical instruments such as clamps and forceps can be reprocessed and reused, but they are often thrown away after a single use. New sterilization methods can help. For example, N-95 masks that were sterilized and sanitized with ethylene oxide and vaporized hydrogen peroxide were able to retain their more than 95% filtration efficiency. The approvals hospitals received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to decontaminate some disposable items could become long-term safe methods to reduce waste. Operating rooms are a large source of hospital supply waste. Thierry Dosogne via Getty Images Being able to reuse personal protective equipment could not only reduce waste in landfills, lower the environmental footprint of supply production and delivery, and save money, but it could also strengthen health care organizations’ ability to be prepared for supply chain breakdowns in future pandemics. Ways to cut waste in the operating room Operating rooms are a source of large amounts of hospital supply waste. They account for over 50% of hospital revenues and 25% of their expenses. Supplies and materials in operating rooms average nearly half of operating room spending and account for 70% of the 4 billion pounds of health care waste produced in the United States annually. A big part of that waste happens when there is a mismatch between the supplies requested and those actually needed during surgery. Surgeons submit a physician preference card that lists all the supplies they believe they will need in the operating room. In one study, my colleagues and I found that more frequent updates to those preference cards before surgery can reduce unplanned costs. We estimated that the unplanned costs in operating rooms averaged about $1,800 per surgery, adding up to tens of millions of dollars. These costs include both supplies that are opened but go unused and additional supplies brought in during surgery that make it harder to manage supply use efficiently. We found that as the frequency of updating physician preference cards increased, waste and costs initially went up but then came down as surgeons were able to narrow down the supplies actually needed. This learning can translate into an annual cost reduction of millions of dollars. Just understanding how supplies are being wasted can help. When surgeons in a San Francisco hospital were given information about their supply use and an incentive to reduce it, they cut their supply waste by 6.5%. Rethinking packaging, including working with suppliers to reformulate surgical packs, could also reduce waste. Supplies used in the operating room often come in surgical packs, which include items typically needed during a procedure, but not all are used. Ramping up recycling Hospitals can also increase their recycling. A survey conducted across four Mayo Clinic locations across the United States in 2018 found that single-use plastics made up at least 20% of medical waste generated in the hospitals. Among the more than 500 hospital staff members surveyed, 57% didn’t know which items used in operating theaters could be recycled; 39% said they either sometimes or never recycled; and 48% said the greatest barrier to recycling was “lack of knowledge.” In fact, only 15% of health care wastes are hazardous. The remaining 85% include packaging materials that can be recycled and gloves. Gloves worn to inspect a noninfectious patient are not hazardous and can be reused. The pandemic-triggered awareness of supply waste in health care could provide an impetus for a fresh look at health care supply chain management. The result can benefit patients, hospitals and the environment, as well. [Expertise in your inbox. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter and get expert takes on today’s news, every day.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Anand Nair, Michigan State University. Read more:Rural hospital closings reach crisis stage, leaving millions without nearby health careThe problem with health care price transparency: We don’t have cost transparency Anand Nair does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNtech Single Shot COVID-19 Jab 80% Effective At Preventing Hospitalizations In Elderly

    A recent study revealed that one dose of either Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNtech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) or Oxford-AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine is more than 80% effective in reducing infections and severe illness among those aged over 80, Reuters reports. Public Health England (PHE) found that the Pfizer jab offered between 57% and 61% protection against catching the disease after the first dose. The AstraZeneca vaccine offered protection between 60% and 73% four weeks after the first shot. “These results may also help to explain why the number of COVID admissions to intensive care units among people over 80 in the UK have dropped to single figures in the last couple of weeks,” British health minister Matt Hancock told a news conference. “This is seriously encouraging.” PHE submitted its analysis for peer-review after providing initial findings of the real-world impact of the rollout a week ago. According to a separate study in healthcare workers, one dose of a vaccine can reduce the number of people catching asymptomatic COVID-19 by 70%. The health authority said evidence suggested that the Pfizer vaccine causes an 83% reduction in COVID-19 deaths among the over-80s. There was no equivalent data for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which began to be administered later. Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.4% at $48.3, BNTX is down 0.3% at $108.89, and PFE is down 0.1% at $33.65 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNovavax Bullish On Potential FDA EUA Nod For COVID-19 Vaccine By MayAstraZeneca, Junshi Bio In Commercialization Pact For Toripalimab In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tonywatch: Dede Ayite's costumes always 'build up layers'

    One of the most intriguing parts of the costumes at the Broadway play “A Soldier's Story” was something the audience likely never saw. The dog tags — usually tucked under the costumes and out of sight — gave the actors something they could physically hold as they got into character. It was the brainchild of Dede Ayite, who has earned two 2021 Tony Award costume design nominations.

  • Brazil Traders Start to Bet on Biggest Rate Hike in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil traders have begun to bet the central bank may deliver the most aggressive interest rate hike since 2010 as the sell-off in local assets deepened amid growing concern about the country’s fiscal outlook.Swap rates, which were already fully pricing in a half-percentage point rate increase at the bank’s March 17 meeting, are now implying chances of an even bolder move, of 75 basis points.“There’s a chance the scenario will deteriorate so much until the next meeting that a 50 basis point hike would seem dovish,” said Solange Srour, chief economist at Credit Suisse in Brazil.The spike in rates followed a slump in the Brazilian real, which led losses among major currencies even as the central bank repeatedly stepped in to prop it up, including two spot dollar sales on Tuesday. The currency fell 1.3% as of 1:50 p.m. in Sao Paulo. Stocks dropped 1.6%, underperforming almost all major peers.The selloff comes as a string of negative headlines turns investors more pessimistic on the outlook for fiscal accounts, the reform agenda and the impact of the pandemic on activity.A continued rise in Covid-19 cases across the nation is threatening to push hospitals to a collapse, leading state governors to announce a fresh round of restrictions. That, in turn, is increasing pressure on congress to approve more financial aid to the poorest.Discussions on a bill that would unlock the cash handouts are another source of worry to investors, who are concerned lawmakers will scrap planned compensatory fiscal measures to balance the impact of the additional spending.“The selloff in both short-end rates and the currency is more related to risk premium and fiscal outlook uncertainty,” said Juan Prada, a currency strategist at Barclays in New York.Investors are also fretting over whether Economy Minister Paulo Guedes will stay in office. While President Jair Bolsonaro publicly praised his economic czar last week, the Minister’s influence over the agenda has weakened amid the Covid crisis. Bolsonaro’s decision to replace the chief executive officer of Petrobras last month, and his announcement Monday of a cut on diesel and cooking gas prices have further fanned concerns over Guedes’s fate.The Minister said in an interview that aired Tuesday morning he’d rather step down than take the government into the wrong direction. Brazil risks becoming Argentina in six months and Venezuela in a year and a half if it strays from austerity, Guedes said.“With the flurry of risks in the horizon, news stories about Guedes remaining as the Minister of the Economy (or not), could disturb markets further,” Citigroup economists led by Dirk Willer wrote in a note. “Investor optimism will remain suppressed after the government’s meddling to prevent a rise in fuel prices, and the potential dilution of compensatory measures in the emergency bill.”Rate Hike BetsSwap rates soared on Tuesday, with the longer end of the curve up more than 20 basis points. That has led the curve to imply a 60 basis point increase in borrowing costs this month, which means the market is fully pricing in a 50 basis point hike and sees a 40% chance of a 75 basis point move.The last time the central bank increased rates by that much was in mid-2010, amid a tightening cycle that pushed the Selic benchmark rate to 12.25%. Over the past few years, borrowing costs have consistently fallen, reaching the current all-time low of 2%.While some investors say the recent move is exaggerated, consensus is growing that officials will have to deliver at least a half-percentage point hike in March.“The window for a 25 basis point move has definitely closed,” said Bruno Carvalho, a fixed income trader at Asset 1 in Sao Paulo.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Injecting Cold Water Could Save the Great Barrier Reef

    Scientists are considering the idea of injecting large amounts of cold water into the Great Barrier Reef to save it from overheating. The post Injecting Cold Water Could Save the Great Barrier Reef appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Pentagon research arm looks to fund next generation of mRNA vaccines

    A new initiative — funded by DARPA, the Pentagon's high-tech research arm — is aiming to make it much easier to scale up the next generation of RNA- and DNA-based vaccines.Driving the news: A consortium including GE Research, the Broad Institute and the University of Washington is announcing today that it's secured a $41 million grant from DARPA. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe researchers will use that money to develop a new platform that, they say, would enable an automated and mobile manufacturing process. Ultimately, the hope is that this platform could be distributed nationwide to quickly scale up manufacturing and cut down on distribution time.Why it matters: We're dealing now with the first-ever mRNA vaccines — technology that has the potential to produce more effective inoculations for a range of viruses. And even as those vaccines are still rolling out, scientists are already at work on ways to make the next versions of these products even more efficient. "Having the ability to produce small batches of ready-to-use vaccines in under three days at the site of need would enable widespread deployment of doses at an unprecedented speed," John Nelson, the leader of the GE Research team, said in a statement.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Senate to debate COVID-19 bill this week after Democrats retreat on minimum wage

    The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday after Democrats backed down from an effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 as part of it. The backpedaling did not end hopes of addressing the minimum wage issue in Congress. Democrats and some Republicans have voiced support for the idea of raising the federal minimum wage, now at $7.25 an hour, for the first time since 2009, although they disagree on how much.

  • Will the Cardinals have the NFL’s best pass rush in 2021?

    NFL Superstar J.J. Watt shocked the football world Monday morning with an announcement that he will be joining the Arizona Cardinals. Here's what it means for the team.

  • New CDC guidelines will reportedly tell vaccinated Americans it's safe to gather in small groups

    Even fully vaccinated people will still need to wear masks and social distance in public, two senior White House officials told Politico.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans stop just short of censuring Toomey

    Pennsylvania's Republican Party has expressed its disapproval of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial, while stopping short of issuing the more serious — albeit still symbolic — censure that some members had pushed for. The vote counting wrapped up late Monday night, completing a five-hour remote video meeting last week that had to be continued because of technical problems, state committee members said. The vote count was 128-124, with 13 abstaining, to approve a statement expressing disappointment with fellow Republican Toomey, but not a censure, state committee members said.

  • New U.S. COVID-19 cases hit plateau after steep drops

    New cases fell as much as 25% in the week ended Feb. 7 and 23% in the week ended Feb. 21, before plateauing last week, according to a Reuters analysis of U.S. state and county reports. The country logged an average of over 68,000 new cases per day for the week ended Feb. 28, with deaths averaging at 2,055 per day. Walensky said she was alarmed by some local governments rolling back restrictions on masks and social distancing just as more infectious variants of the virus are spreading.

  • A year in, coronavirus rages in vaccine-needy West Bank

    Israel's spring of hope is unfolding alongside the Palestinians' winter of despair. More than half of Israel's population of 9.3 million have been vaccinated and the lines for shots have dwindled. There's enough of a surplus that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to send thousands of doses to friendly countries.

  • Biden to announce deal between Merck, Johnson & Johnson to boost vaccine supplies

    Merck will help produce Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine to boost supplies of the one-shot immunization.

  • North Carolina-based mystery writer Maron dies at 82

    Margaret Maron, a prolific North Carolina-based mystery writer whose book series won her major awards and plaudits in the genre, has died at age 82, a family member said on Sunday. Maron died on Tuesday at a hospice center in Raleigh from stroke-related complications, according to her son, John Maron. Maron is best known for the Sigrid Harald series of books, which focused on a New York police lieutenant, and the Knott series, which was about a North Carolina judge.

  • Canceled NFL Scouting Combine puts 40-yard dashes on the backburner

    Top NFL prospects would normally be gathering in Indianapolis this week for the annual Scouting Combine. But due to the pandemic, this year's event has been canceled.What they're saying: No combine means no 40-yard dash times making headlines. Former scout and current NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks that could be a glimpse of the future:Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We're about 2–3 years away from personnel departments not caring about 40 times. The game GPS data is going to replace it. Who cares what he ran in the 40, I know exactly how fast he ran in game conditions & I have 5 years of data for context."The big picture: Longtime Cowboys executive Gil Brandt popularized the 40-yard dash in the 1960s, sending staffers to schools with a stopwatch.Now, it's a made-for-TV event, with players timed using laser technology. And a combine-specific training industry has emerged to help athletes prepare for the event.But now that so much player-tracking data is being collected at the college and NFL level, the 40 will almost certainly lose relevancy with scouts, as Jeremiah suggests.Yes, but: Will it ever lose relevancy with fans? Probably not.Getting rid of the 40 would be like getting rid of the Slam Dunk Contest at the NBA All-Star Game. It might be pointless, but it's why most viewers tune in.Two decades ago, there was almost no media presence at the combine. Now, thousands of credentialed media members attend, and it's apparently one of the wildest weekends of the year.The bottom line: The 40-yard dash is an arbitrary distance; most NFL action comes within 20 yards of the line of scrimmage and players aren't sprinting in straight lines.But an especially fast time still drives the offseason news cycle and can also be a fun variable come draft day.So, even if scouts and general managers don't care about the 40, the NFL and its fans do — and thus, it's likely here to stay.📷 Watch:John Ross breaking the 40-yard dash recordTom Brady "running"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • House Democrats charge ahead with bills likely to stall Senate

    The House is expected to vote on an election reform bill this week, but that measure is unlikely to pass in the Senate.

  • Bernie Sanders promises Senate vote on $15 minimum wage as Democrats get ready to approve the stimulus package

    Sanders encouraged Democrats to ignore a ruling which bars the wage hike from forming part of the stimulus package.

  • U.S. faces 'unprecedented assault on democracy,' White House says, backing election reform bill

    The Biden administration backed Democrats' efforts to overhaul voting rules and turn over the process of drawing congressional districts to independent commissions on Monday, weighing in on a political fight that is likely to dominate Washington in coming years. The United States is facing an "an unprecedented assault on our democracy, a never before seen effort to ignore, undermine, and undo the will of the people, and a newly aggressive attack on voting rights taking place right now all across the country," President Joe Biden's Office of Management and Budget said in a statement. The House of Representatives is set to vote and likely to pass a sweeping election reform bill, HR-1, as soon as this week.

  • CDC director warns of possible 4th COVID-19 wave

    As more people become vaccinated, Rochelle Walensky is pleading with Americans to keep their guard up, calling new variants "a real threat to our people and to our progress."