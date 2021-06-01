People say they won't take Disney vacations this year because it's too expensive - not because they feel it's unsafe

Guests wear face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Disney World's Magic Kingdom on August 12, 2020. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Hundreds of Americans say they won't take a Disney vacation this year because it's too expensive.

Many participants of a recent Insider survey say they want to visit Disney but can't afford a trip.

COVID-19 concerns are also high among those who are uncomfortable traveling to Disney right now.

Despite COVID-19 still being prevalent across the US, many Americans say they're more worried about the financial repercussions of taking a Disney vacation this year.

According to a recent Insider poll, safety concerns relating to COVID-19 are still high among those who are unlikely to visit a Disney theme park in the near future. Still, more people say they feel Disney vacations are too expensive, with hundreds saying they simply can't afford a trip.

At the time of writing, standard admission to Disney World costs upwards of $109, and park-hopper tickets start at $174. Disneyland tickets are similarly priced at $104 per day. As Insider previously reported, that means a typical trip to Disney World for a family of four would cost more than $6,000 - which is arguably too expensive for the average American family.

Insider's survey was done through SurveyMonkey among 1,086 respondents, with a 3% margin of error. It ran on May 13, 2021.

People with and without children said they wouldn't take a Disney vacation this year. John Raoux/AP

Survey participants were first asked, "Would you visit a Disney theme park this year?" Approximately 26% of respondents said they "probably would not," while another 20% of respondents said they "definitely would not."

There were 358 participants who said they do not have a child under the age of 18. Another 142 participants said they do have at least one child under the age of 18.

As for their reasons for not visiting Disney this year:

More than 50% of respondents both with children and without said they feel Disney vacations are too expensive "in general" to warrant a trip.

Over 32% of participants with children said they'd like to visit a Disney property but can't afford to.

Around 23% of those without children said the same.

Price seemed to be one of the biggest concerns among survey participants who said their yearly income is less than $100,000. Still, COVID-19 concerns remain on the minds of many.

Overall, almost 42% of participants of Insider's survey said they're still concerned about the pandemic in relation to a Disney vacation. Another 29% said they're concerned that not enough people have received COVID-19 vaccines yet.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn't try to weight its sample based on race or income. Polling data collected 1,086 respondents May 13, 2021, with a 3 percentage point margin of error.

