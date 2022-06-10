Is Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Potentially Undervalued?

While Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$4.10 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$3.17. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Peoplein's current trading price of AU$3.17 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Peoplein’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Peoplein worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Peoplein’s ratio of 30.47x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Peoplein today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Peoplein’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Peoplein generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Peoplein. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PPE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PPE? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PPE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PPE, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Peoplein you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Peoplein, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

