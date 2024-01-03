Peoples asks for $156M a year rate increase

Peoples Natural Gas is applying to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for a rate increase totaling $156 million a year.

The biggest increases would be for Peoples Natural Gas Division customers, with a residential customer using 80 thousand cubic feet per year going up 21.4% from $73.16 a month to $88.79 a month. Commercial customers using 250 thousand cubic feet would increase 22.1% from $174.25 to $212.76 per month. Industrial customers would see a rise of 13.8% from $1,126.15 to $1,282.10 a month.

And Peoples Gas Division residential customers would go up 7.6% from $84 a month to $90.35 a month. Commercial customers would see a 0.4% increase per month and industrial customers would see a 1% increase per month.

Read more at the Pittsburgh Business Times

