Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's shares on or after the 2nd of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.19 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.72 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of $33.12. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has delivered an average of 26% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Should investors buy Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is facing. For example - Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

