The People's Choice Awards are tonight! Here's how to tune in

The People's Choice Awards are decided by, you guessed it: The people. The 49th People's Choice Awards, airing Feb. 18, will seem like a recap of some of the pop culture highlights of the past year.

For all the talk of Oscar snubs, Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" has swept at the PCAs, becoming the top movie with a total of nine nods. Margot Robbie got an acting nomination here, though she didn't get an Oscar nod. Next up is "Oppenheimer" with six, meaning the PCAs — like most of this year's award shows — will be a Barbenheimer redux.

The People's Choice Awards has unique categories you won't find anywhere else, like bingeworthy show of the year and the social celebrity of the year. Couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are both nominated; Swift as the best social celebrity and Kelce as best athlete.

Acting nominees are split up into male and female movie stars, but also "action movie star," "comedy movie star" and "drama movie star." "The movie performance of the year" is its own category, featuring Danielle Brooks and America Ferrera this year among the nominees.

The 49th People's Choice Awards will be hosted by Simu Liu, known for Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and his turn as a Ken in "Barbie." He's up for a PCA for "Barbie," in addition to hosting.

Here's what to know about watching the two-hour ceremony.

What day are the 2024 People's Choice Awards?

The 49th People's Choice Awards are on Sunday, Feb. 18.

What time do the People's Choice Awards start?

They span from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch the People's Choice Awards

The ceremony will air live on both NBC and E!

If you’re looking to stream the ceremony, you have options. First, you can log in to NBC.com using your cable provider. The People's Choice Awards will stream on Peacock, and be available there for next-day viewing.

Those without a cable subscription should be able to access the ceremony through subscription services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV, many of which offer a free trial.

How to watch the People's Choice Awards red carpet pre-show

Red carpet coverage will begin on E! starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Who is nominated for a 2024 People's Choice Award?

Below, find a few of the most anticipated categories.

Movie of the year

"Barbie"

"Fast X"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM"

"The Little Mermaid"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

Male movie star of the year

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Chris Pratt, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Creed III"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"

Tom Cruise, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

Female movie star of the year

Florence Pugh, "Oppenheimer"

Halle Bailey, "The Little Mermaid"

Jenna Ortega, "Scream VI"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Julia Roberts, "Leave the World Behind"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Rachel Zegler, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

Viola Davis, "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

The show of the year

"Grey’s Anatomy"

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Ted Lasso"

"The Bear"

"The Last of Us"

"Vanderpump Rules"

Social celebrity of the year

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Athlete of the year

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

