'People's Convoy' truck protest drives laps around Washington

Rally and vehicular convoy against COVID-19 related mandates, in Hagerstown
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hundreds of trucks, recreational vehicles and cars were circling the outskirts of Washington on Sunday, threatening to cause traffic backups around the capital as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

The so-called "People's Convoy," which originated in California and has drawn participants from around the country, is calling for an end to all pandemic-related restrictions. It was inspired by demonstrations last month that paralyzed Ottawa, Canada's capital city.

The convoy's message has been undercut in recent weeks as major U.S. cities have rolled back mask mandates and other measures against COVID-19. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signaled in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that the country was entering a new, more controlled phase of the pandemic without business lockdowns or school closures.

But that did not stop hundreds of vehicles from gathering on Friday and Saturday at the Hagerstown Speedway, a racetrack in Maryland about 80 miles (129 km) northwest of downtown Washington.

On Sunday morning, many left in convoy to drive slow laps around the Beltway, a highway that encircles the city. They honked their horns as they set off, while onlookers waved American flags, according to a Reuters witness.

It remained unclear whether the convoy would drive into downtown Washington. Organizers said the plan for Sunday was to stay on the Beltway then head back to Hagerstown.

At the racetrack on Friday night, one participant who described himself as the lead trucker told a cheering crowd he would drive his truck into the heart of the American capital.

"D.C., the government, whomever, can claim that they have all this opposition for us waiting in D.C.," the man said. "But that flag on the back of my truck will go down to Constitution Avenue between the White House and the Washington Monument."

U.S. federal law enforcement agencies have been coordinating with state and local authorities for weeks in preparation for the possible arrival of the convoy, according to one U.S. official who requested anonymity to discuss internal operations.

A Feb. 26 U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) bulletin to law enforcement reviewed by Reuters said trucker convoys could hinder emergency responders depending on the size of the protest.

(Reporting by Julio-Cesar Chavez, Gabriella Borter and Ted Hesson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • In Brazil, muralist and orchestra call for peace in Ukraine

    A Brazilian muralist and graffiti artist joined with the Sao Paulo Philharmonic Orchestra to make a plea, using colors and sound, for the end of war in Ukraine. “What we want here is peace, tolerance, respect and we're going to bring some of this message through the composers, the conductor, the paintings,” artist Eduardo Kobra said before the performance Saturday night at the city's municipal theater. To the sound of violins, cellos and the voice of the soprano interpreting compositions by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos, Kobra retouched three murals featuring his characteristic style of colorful shapes overlaid on images.

  • Ukraine exodus is fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since WWII, UN says

    The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has topped 1.5 million in 10 days, making the exodus the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World World II, the UN refugee agency said on Sunday. What they're saying: "In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict," UNHCR added. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“We need a ceasefire, we need a cessation of host

  • Trucks, RVs and cars flock to Washington area to protest COVID restrictions

    More than a thousand large trucks, recreational vehicles and cars are gathering on the outskirts of Washington as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that threatens to roll on the U.S. capital in the coming days. The so-called "People's Convoy," which originated in California and has drawn participants from around the country, is calling for an end to all pandemic-related restrictions. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signaled in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that the country was entering a new, more controlled phase of the pandemic without business lockdowns or school closures.

  • People's Convoy arrives at Hagerstown Speedway Friday

    People's Convoy arrives at Hagerstown Speedway Friday

  • Behind the scenes of the Pfizer vaccine

    Dr. Albert Bourla, the pharmaceutical giant's chairman and CEO, talks about vaccine hesitancy, COVID misinformation, and the development of his company's coronavirus vaccine, an effort he writes about in the book "Moonshot."

  • Visa and Mastercard suspend Russian operations

    The payments giants are pulling out of the Russian market in protest at its invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. trucker convoy to arrive in D.C.-area

    A convoy of American truckers calling for an end to COVID-19 safety mandates is expected to arrive in the Washington, D.C.-area this weekend. Why it matters: The approaching convoy is a continuation of the Canadian "Freedom Convoy," where protestors jammed up a trio of border crossings and downtown Ottawa for several days last month.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Truckers from around the nation have joined the U.S. convoy, including the "People's Convo

  • On eve of D.C. arrival, 'Freedom Convoy' picks up more cars — and anti-Ukraine talking points

    The American offshoot of the “Freedom Convoy” that brought chaos to Canada’s capital is promising to stop traffic outside of Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

  • The People's Convoy rolls through Guernsey County

    The People's Convoy rolls through Guernsey County

  • 'SNL' calls out Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson for views on Russian invasion

    'SNL' mocks Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham as the anchors attempt to fundraise for Ukraine.

  • French official: Macron urged Putin to end military operations and protect Ukraine nuclear sites

    French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Russia's military operations in Ukraine and to ensure the protection and security of Ukraine's nuclear sites, said an official from Macron's office. The French official confirmed that Macron had held a phone exchange of nearly two hours on Sunday with Putin. Russian media had earlier reported the latest talks between Putin and Macron.

  • Lawyer For Accused Rapist, Murderer Says Client's Innocent: 'He Had Numerous Female Friends'

    A lawyer representing a California man on trial for the 1980 rape and murder of a neighbor claims his client isn’t the killer, citing the man's popularity and charisma. Phillip Lee Wilson, 73, is currently on trial for the decades-old killing of Robin Brooks, whose body was found in her Rosemont-area apartment after she had been sexually assaulted and fatally stabbed. Wilson’s arrest was announced on the 40th anniversary of Brooks’ death after genetic genealogy linked him to blood and DNA from t

  • Robert Fripp and Toyah Support Ukraine with Neil Young and Living Colour Covers: Watch

    The couple condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine with performances of "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Cult of Personality." Robert Fripp and Toyah Support Ukraine with Neil Young and Living Colour Covers: Watch Spencer Kaufman

  • Russian communications regulator confirms Twitter has joined Facebook in being blocked by the Kremlin

    After blocking Facebook, Russia’s state communications watchdog has quickly followed up by declaring a block on Twitter.

  • U.S. Archives turns over Trump White House visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

    The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration has delivered White House visitor logs from former President Donald Trump's administration to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the committee said on Friday. NARA also turned over records from former Vice President Mike Pence, meeting a March 3 deadline. "Yesterday, the Select Committee received additional production of records from the National Archives," a House of Representatives Select Committee aide said.

  • ‘Who Goes to See That Movie?’: Sheryl Lee Ralph Claims a Casting Director Told the Star She Wasn’t Allowed to Kiss This A-List Actor Because of Her Race

    Sheryl Lee Ralph claimed during her March 4 appearance on “The View” the rejections she faced in Hollywood early in her career following the success […]

  • Zelensky pleas for no-fly zone as missiles destroy Vinnytsia airport

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his pleas for a no-fly zone in a new video posted Sunday, after Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia, destroying the city's regional airport.Why it matters: Alliance leaders have thus far ruled out declaring a no-fly zone, as it could trigger a widespread conventional war between a non-NATO member state, NATO nations, and a nuclear-powered Russia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Rubio on failed cease-fire: 'The Russians never keep their word'

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during an interview on Sunday said "the Russians never keep their word," pointing to a failed cease-fire in Mariupol that was meant to help evacuate citizens from the besieged Ukrainian city.Rubio emphasized the importance of moving civilians and innocent individuals out of Ukrainian cities that are Russian targets, before taking a shot at Moscow's integrity."Mariupol this morning, an example of how the Russians never...

  • U.S., Europeans discussing banning Russian oil imports, Blinken says

    The United States and European partners are exploring banning Russian oil imports, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, but stressed the importance of steady oil supplies globally. "We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil," Blinken said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" show. Blinken, who is currently on a trip across Europe to coordinate with allies against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, added that he discussed oil imports with President Joe Biden and his cabinet on Saturday.

  • Greenville Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

    Greenville Police investigating deadly hit-and-run