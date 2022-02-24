People's Convoy: Truckers Leave CA For DC To Protest Covid Rules

ADELANTO, CA — Several hundred people holding signs and waving flags gathered in a parking lot in Adelanto Wednesday to see off a small convoy of truckers who began a cross-country trek to Washington, D.C. to protest coronavirus mandates.

Big rig horns blared as about two dozen trucks and a number of other vehicles departed Adelanto Stadium, a 3,800-person event center that's home to the High Desert Elite FC soccer team.

"To the truck drivers around the world: Now is your time to stand up. Now is your time to usher in a renaissance time of freedom," truck driver and event organizer Brian Brase told the rally. "Do not bow down."



Convoy vehicles carried signs with slogans such as "Legalize freedom," "Let them breathe," "My body, my choice," and "Hands off our precious children."

Jeff Cassil waves two American flags from the roof of his car at the beginning of a trucker caravan to Washington, D.C., called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)





John Elleege, a trucker with 45 years in the business, told The Guardian he planned to drive all the way to the nation's capital.

“If my truck makes it, I’ll be there,” he said.

The stadium is about 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County. The town has about 34,000 residents.

The southern California based cavalcade is one of several convoys organized online and modeled on the recent trucker blockades in Canada that shut down U.S.-Canadian border crossings and besieged Ottawa streets for weeks. The convoys all have different starting points, departure dates and routes.

The Adelanto group called it "The People's Convoy," and said it was multicultural and nonpartisan, though flags and banners supporting former President Donald Trump flew at the rally.

"COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner," the group said in a statement. It pledged a "100% safe, lawful and peaceful journey" that will "terminate in the vicinity of the DC area, but will NOT be going into DC proper."

Supporters listen to organizers talk about the upcoming trucker caravan to Washington, D.C.,called The People's Convoy Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Adelanto, Calif. A small convoy of truckers demanding an end to coronavirus mandates began a cross-country drive from California to the Washington, D.C., area on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)





The convoy plans to arrive in the nation's capital March 5 after traveling through Texas and Indiana.

Truck driver Dallas Hughbanks, 61, said his message is freedom of choice, and he specifically noted that he doesn't want to wear a mask, according to The Associated Press.

"We're not gonna be violent," Hughbanks said. "We're not gonna try to block or blockade anything — just doing a convoy and bringing people to awareness."

The protest comes as average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall in the United States, and mandates are eased or lifted altogether.

California lifted its universal mask mandate last week. Los Angeles County said Wednesday it would enter a new phase of the pandemic, in which vaccinated people can go maskless starting Friday. Unvaccinated people, however, will still have to wear masks or provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test in indoor public settings.

The People’s Convoy Route

Day 1: Wednesday, February 23

Morning – Depart Adelanto Stadium, CA

Evening – Arrive in Kingman, AZ for overnight stay

Day 2: Thursday, February 24

Morning – Depart Kingman, AZ head east on I-40, toward Lupton, AZ

Evening – Arrive in Lupton, AZ for overnight stay

Day 3: Friday, February 25

Morning – Depart Lupton, AZ on I-40 eastbound thru New Mexico

Evening – Arrive in Glenrio, TX for overnight stay

Day 4: Saturday, February 26

Morning – Depart Glenrio, TX

Evening – Arrive in Elk City, OK area for overnight stay

Day 5: Sunday, February 27

Morning – Depart Elk City, OK area

Evening – Arrive in Vinita, OK area for overnight stay

Day 6: Monday, February 28

Morning – Depart Vinita, OK area

Evening – Arrive in Sullivan, MO area for overnight stay

Day 7: Tuesday, March 1

Morning – Depart Sullivan, MO area

Evening – Arrive in Indianapolis, IN area for overnight stay

Day 8: Wednesday, March 2

Morning – Depart Indianapolis, IN area

Evening – Pause for rest in Indianapolis, IN area for overnight stay

Day 9: Thursday, March 3

Morning – Depart Indianapolis, IN area

Evening – Arrive in Cambridge, OH area for overnight stay

Day 10: Friday, March 4

Morning – Depart Cambridge, OH area

Evening – Arrive in Hagerstown, MD area for overnight stay

Day 11: Saturday, March 5

Morning – Depart Hagerstown, MD area

Evening – Arrive in the DC Beltway area

This article originally appeared on the Claremont-La Verne Patch