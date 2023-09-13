People's death in front of closed shelter: Kyiv City State Administration official suspended

Roman Tkachuk, director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration, has been suspended from his post until 16 October in the case of the deaths of people due to the denial of access to shelters.

Source: press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office; Suspilne news outlet

Quote: "The Kyiv Court of Appeal, following an appeal by the prosecutor of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, cancelled the decision of the court of first instance and removed from office the director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration [Roman Tkachuk – ed.], who is suspected of negligence that caused grave consequences."

Details: Tkachuk is charged with the crime defined by Article 367.2 of the Criminal Code (negligence that caused grave consequences).

Suspilne stated that the Prosecutor's Office believes that Tkachuk may influence witnesses if he remains in office.

Yana Lutsyshyna, a prosecutor of the Desnianskyi District Prosecutor's Office, explained that most of the employees of the Municipal Security Department were interrogated as witnesses in the proceedings. Therefore, the director has a direct connection with his subordinates, and this was one of the arguments for his suspension.

Background:

Three people, including a child born in 2013, were killed in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the night of 31 May-1 June. Residents tried to get into the shelter of a polyclinic in Desnianskyi district, but the doors were locked.

A criminal investigation was launched into the incident. The authorities decided to inspect the bomb shelters.

Law enforcement officers served Roman Tkachuk with a notice of suspicion.

