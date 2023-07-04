People's deputy Serhii Alekseev released from custody on Hr 2.3 million bail

A lawmaker from the political party European Solidarity Serhiy Alekseev , who is suspected of fraud, was released from custody on a UAH 2.264 million ($71,000) bail, Alekseev told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne on July 4.

According to Alekseev's comment to Suspilne, the bail was posted on July 3, and he was released from custody on the afternoon of July 4.

"There is no case present... this is solely the foundation of an opposition MP. We will pursue either an acquittal or close the case completely," Alekseev told Suspilne.

Alekseev claimed prior to his hearing that he was framed. Fellow members of European Solidarity vouched for Aleekseev's innocence and declared their willingness to post his bail.

The bail was initially set at Hr 10 million, and later decreased to Hr 2 million after the hearing in the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv. Alekseev's case hearing began on July 1.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Alekseev promised to help a foreigner avoid extradition for $50,000. He was caught exposed while receiving a sum of $30,000, after which he was informed of suspicion of fraud.

The punishment for his offense is up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.