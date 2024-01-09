Peoria area restaurants are closed because of snowy conditions
This morning, those in the Peoria area woke up to snow accumulation and continued winter weather.
The conditions have led some local restaurants to temporarily close their doors. Here are the establishments that have announced weather-related closures for Jan. 9.
Charlies at Sunset Cove: 1111 Sunset Drive, East Peoria
Grandma Rosie's Sweet Treats: 410 5th St., Lacon
On Da Bun Burgers N More LLC: 2200 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria
Wingstop: 1212 W. Glen Ave., Peoria
