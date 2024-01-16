Peoria-area teen pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot to kill her parents

A Tazewell County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a rural Mackinaw teen to up to 60 years behind bars for a 2021 shooting that left her mother dead and her father injured.

During a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Judge Chris Doscotch sentenced Dahlia Bolin, 16, to up to 30 years imprisonment for first-degree murder.

She also faces up to 10 years for attempted first-degree murder, and up to 20 years for solicitation of murder for hire in connection with the shooting on Oct. 22, 2021, that killed Rebecca Bolin and left Douglas Bolin wounded.

More: Mackinaw teen is charged as an adult in shooting death of her mother

Bolin pled guilty to the charges Friday. Judge David Brown, who presides over Tazewell County Juvenile Court, ruled last year that it was appropriate that Bolin be tried as an adult.

Had the case remained in the juvenile system, it would have been sealed to the general public and Bolin’s imprisonment would have ended on her 21st birthday.

Nathaniel Maloney, 19, of Morton, Andre Street, 18, of Groveland and Sage Raeuber, 21, of Morton were also charged in connection with the shootings.

More: 'He thinks his wife is dead': Audio reveals new details in shooting near Mackinaw

Maloney and Street both pled guilty to first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder Tuesday.

Maloney was sentenced to 66 years in prison while Street received a 55-year sentence.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Illinois teen Dahlia Bolin guilty of murdering mother in Mackinaw