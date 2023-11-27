Peoria-area veteran lighting up annual effort to help Wounded Warriors

The Flag of Lights in a Washington veteran’s light display might seem more appropriate to an Independence Day theme than a Christmas one.

But for Michael Rodcay, the U.S. flag centerpiece is a good representation not only of his year-round national pride, but of the cause he supports.

“We decided to do the Christmas lights display to benefit the Wounded Warriors Foundation as it is near and dear to me” Rodcay said. “I served 31 years in the Army, retiring in 2016. I was deployed in combat in Iraq twice and I came home with no life changing injuries. I know there are many who were not so lucky.”

Rodcay believes his 1,500-light Stars and Stripes centerpiece is the only flag of lights in the greater Peoria area. The display has a total of about 17,000 lights. Rodcay created the display in 2018 and began accepting in-kind donations to benefit the Wounded Warrior Foundation in 2019.

Michael Rodcay of Washington maintains that a photograph cannot really do justice to the 17,000 light display at his home. Rodcay hosts the display annually to raise in-kind donations for the Wounded Warriors Foundation.

“In previous years, our goal has been to raise a penny per light,” he said. Upon completion in December, all donations received will be forwarded to the Wounded Warrior Foundation. In 2021, we raised just under $1,000.”

You can begin viewing the display at Rodcay's home at 511 James Parkway, Washington, at the beginning of every December.

Anyone unable to visit the display can mail donations to:

Wounded Warrior Lights DisplayC/O Mike RodcayP.O. Box 92Washington, IL 61571

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: Peoria-area veteran's light display benefits Wounded Warriors project