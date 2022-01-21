Peoria bank robber eludes police dog, remains at large after midafternoon heist

PEORIA — Peoria police are seeking the person who held up a Peoria bank Thursday afternoon.

Police Sgt. Amy Dotson said the PNC bank branch at 1411 W. Forrest Hill Ave. was held up by a man around 2 p.m. He entered the bank, walked over to a teller window and demanded money.

No weapon was displayed but was implied, Dotson said. The robber left with an undetermined amount of cash. He was wearing dark clothing and had a mask on.

Peoria police released this photo from security camera footage of an alleged bank robber at the PNC branch at 1411 W. Forrest Hill Ave. on Jan. 20, 2022.

No one was injured, and police are still looking for the suspect. A police dog attempted to track his flight path but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000 or through the department's anonymous tip411 mobile app.

