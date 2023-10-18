Peoria City Council debates new $321 million proposed budget. Here's what we know

It's budget season for the Peoria City Council, and the city's biennial budget-making process kicked off Tuesday night with a debate over the proposed 2024-2025 spending plan.

Spending increase proposed for 2024, decrease for 2025

The new budget proposed to the council by City Manager Patrick Urich and Finance Director Kyle Cratty for 2024 would have $321.8 million in spending — an increase of 5.4% from 2023.

Peoria's spending in 2024 would surpass its revenues under the proposed budget, however. Revenues for 2024 are expected to be $291 million.

A major source of the revenue decline for 2024 is coming from a loss 26% decrease in corporate income and a 20% decrease in real estate transaction taxes and "some level of financial pullback in the economy."

Cratty told the council the real estate draw back was due to where interest rates sit and how those impact the real estate market.

Corporate income tax revenue is dropping because a state audit on corporate tax distributions to municipalities showed that too much money had been distributed to municipalities over the past three years. That means cities will receive less money — specific to Peoria, to the tune of about $6 million.

Expenses in 2025 would fall 11.5% to $284.9 million. 2025 revenues are anticipated to be $266.1 million.

Councilmember Dennis Cyr said he was concerned with the increase in spending in 2024, especially given the city's spending was set at $262 million in 2022.

Yet, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali and Cratty noted that some of the increase in spending was due to an increase in grant dollars coming in from state and federal sources, including money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Cyr and other councilmembers, however, did praise the city's investments in capital projects in this budget and coming investments in projects such as the riverfront redevelopment and Main Street redevelopments and private projects such the new OSF HealthCare cancer center.

"We are getting some of our money back to rebuild our city — our city will look vastly different when this is done." Councilmember Chuck Grayeb said.

Overall, councilmembers said the city of Peoria currently sits in good financial shape, which, when coupled with state and federal grant dollars, allows the city to invest heavily in capital improvements.

Yet, looming over all budget talks is a quickly growing public safety pension obligation.

Major capital projects included in Peoria's proposed 2024 budget

The proposed budget would include $101.4 million in capital improvements in 2024 — a 35% increase over 2023 — and $70.5 million in capital improvements in 2025.

Major projects included in the 2024 budget proposal include:

$8.6 million for Pioneer Parkway and University Street intersection improvements.

$6.9 million for combined sewer overflow reduction year 3 project.

$5 million for a fire station at 2105 W. Northmoor Road.

$4.6 million for drainage improvements at Deerbrook Drive.

$4.5 million for Depot Street from Oak Street to Persimmon Street and parking lot.

$4.3 million for first-responder radio replacement project.

$3.5 million for fire fleet replacement (new fire truck).

$3.4 million for Wisconsin Avenue from McClure Avenue to Nebraska Avenue.

$3.3 million for Moss Avenue from Western Avenue to Sheridan Road.

$2.9 million for MacArthur Highway from Jefferson Street to bridge rehabilitation.

$2.8 million for fleet recapitalization (non-fire vehicles).

$2.45 million for outfall repair at Dry Run Creek Tributary C.

$2.3 million for drainage repair program.

$2.2 million for stormwater fleet recapitalization (vehicles specific to stormwater utility).

$2 million for MacArthur Business Corridor.

$1.9 million for Glen Avenue from War Memorial Drive to University Street.

$1.5 million for Jefferson Street and Adams Street one-way to two-way signal upgrade and conversion.

$1.3 million for roadway infrastructure projects.

$1.3 million for channel stabilization, Stone Creek at Wilhelm Bridge.

$1.2 million for combined sewer overflow year 2 project.

$1.1 million for drainage improvements Sheridan Road between Northmoor Road and Knoxville Avenue.

$1 million for Office of Emergency Management facility improvements at 3615 N. Grandview Drive.

$1 million for demolition and clearance projects.

Peoria's excess general funds utilized for pension payments

The city of Peoria had $57.1 million in unobligated general funds in 2023. But those funds would be set aside for public safety pension payments.

In 2024, Peoria will use $30.2 million from its general fund under the proposed budget.

Cratty and Urich both emphasized to the council multiple times the speed at which the public safety pensions will grow in the coming years.

In 2024, Peoria will have to pay $33.3 million in public safety pensions, taking up 26% of the general fund. In 2025, that number will grow to $33.9 million, taking up 28% of the general fund.

By 2029, that payment will balloon to $39.7 million and will take up 31% of the general fund.

By 2040, Cratty told the council the anticipated public safety pension payment will be $76 million.

Currently, 85% of Peoria's total tax levy goes to public safety pensions.

Councilmember John Kelly suggested the city should invest more in pensions now, while it is in financially good shape, to try and ease the burden in the future.

"I would submit that if we continue the way we just go, it's going to be pretty tough," Kelly said of future pension payments. "Is there a way out of this? I don't know for sure, but it seems to me the thing we really ought to have a look at is real growth."

City hopes to hire 13 new employees in 2024

Of the 13 new employees Peoria hopes to hire in 2024, nine of them will be full-time maintenance workers for stormwater utility projects. Those employees would maintain curb, gutter and drain restoration.

A building inspector would also be hired by the community development department.

Public works would also hire a grant coordinator and mechanical technician to maintain 50 buildings and 250 HVAC systems.

A public safety coordinator to help with unique IT needs, mostly related to police body cameras, would also be hired.

Grayeb said he would not vote for a budget that did not include money to hire painters who would be tasked with making the city more visually attractive.

