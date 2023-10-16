Peoria city-owned truck stolen near 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road

Peoria police said a city vehicle was stolen Monday afternoon while left unattended by an employee.

Around 10:48 a.m., Peoria police responded to a reported carjacking near 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road, but later found out the theft occurred while the city employee was away from the vehicle.

Peoria police said they were unable to locate the vehicle and have notified nearby law enforcement to keep an eye out.

The suspected thief remained unidentified.

The vehicle is described as a white 2012 F250 "Parks and Maintenance" truck with a city of Peoria logo on each side, and a large fluid tank on the rear of the vehicle.

The truck's license plate number is G471GJ, with decals listing it as vehicle number 1730.

Police ask anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: City of Peoria work truck stolen from employee