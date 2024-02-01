Peoria councilman criticized for 'tone deaf' Facebook post about panhandling

Peoria City Councilmember Zach Oyler will sleep in a box outside this month in an effort to raise money for combatting homelessness. He says the event is an opportunity to build awareness for homelessness programs in the city.

Yet, some critics say Oyler's actions and words on social media paint the wrong picture about the realities of homelessness.

Oyler will spend a night outside the Peoria Riverplex on Feb. 16 sleeping in a box as part of the Phoenix Community Development Services "Gimme Shelter" event. The councilman has participated in this event multiple times and says it is both a learning experience and a way to bring attention to the efforts happening in Peoria to combat homelessness.

"Raising money for it and talking about it is one thing, but it really changes the tenor of the experience when you're in downtown in the middle of the night. One of the years we had windchills of zero or below and freezing rain," Oyler said. "It really puts you in that mindset to feel what just one small piece of somebody's life can be like. It nowhere near compares to what it's like to be in that situation, but it gives you a glimpse to what it really is."

'Survival mode' in Peoria: A look at homeless camps and the community effort to help them

But some took issue with a comment Oyler made in a Facebook post about the event in which he said, "If you see homeless and panhandling in Peoria it is likely because they are declining the resources we provide or do not actually have a need."

Oyler's post drew a Facebook comment from Chris Schaffner, the director of JOLT Harm Reduction Services, in which he said Oyler's post was "tone deaf," and a "disgusting display of privilege and ignorance."

Schaffner told the Journal Star that Oyler's post and comment on panhandling did not accurately represent the challenges homeless people and panhandlers face.

"I think we need to be very mindful of how we solicit funds for any service that anybody provides for heavily marginalized and heavily stigmatized populations," Schaffner said. "I think if we're not careful it can reinforce stigma — at times it can feel a little tone deaf when we pretend to have an experience and then we post about it publicly."

Oyler defended his statement about panhandling, saying there are panhandlers out there taking advantage of the "good nature of people that live here" and are drawing resources away from those who need them.

"I also see the examples every day where you see someone out there panhandling with a sign and they're picked up by a car and someone else is dropped off to take their spot," Oyler told the Journal Star. "There is an active business out there of panhandling. That's my point in that statement is that if the need is there, we're there to address the need, but just handing folks money on the side of the road in an unsafe manner is not helping address the need."

Oyler's comments about panhandling are false, Schaffner said. He said the issue is far more complex than how Oyler put it. He called the statement "ignorant," "conspiratorial" and said it ignored the "myriad of issues" facing panhandlers and homeless people.

"It just seems ridiculous — that's just not what I've seen," Schaffner said. "... To make a statement like that without the content is, I think, asinine, and I think perpetuates harm against folks."

More: Does racism still exist in Peoria government? What one council member said on the issue

Oyler said the negative response to his post is "disappointing" because he is just trying to help those in need and raise awareness for an issue. He said he is trying to "get help to those who actually need it rather than those who are just asking for money."

"My main focus is addressing what's good about it and what we're trying to do," Oyler said. "In anything there is going to be negativity — and that's unfortunate — but we're actually trying to do something and that's where my focus is."

Schaffner said he has "mixed-feelings" about programs like the Gimme Shelter program. He has participated in it himself and said any way programs can raise funds is usually a good thing. But he said he also tries to remain vigilant of what he calls "poverty porn" in which someone will take pictures of themselves helping others so they can be applauded and get a "pat on the back."

"As an elected official, using his personal platform to spew that kind of garbage, I will always call that out," Schaffner said.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Homeless advocate criticizes Peoria councilman for 'asinine' comments