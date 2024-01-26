Peoria councilmember quits reelection, cites 'deception and dishonesty' in politics

Disillusioned with politics, Peoria Councilmember Brad Shafer plans to step away from office at the end of the year, announcing this week that he will not seek reelection for his seat as the city’s Mesquite District representative.

Shafer, who was appointed to the role in May 2022 and won the special election race for the seat that November, will serve out the rest of his term, which expires this December.

“Serving as your councilmember these past two years has been an honor,” Shafer said in his announcement on Facebook and in an email to supporters. “Many of you know that ‘service before self’ is a core value of mine and that my intentions have always been just to serve my community and not to have a career in politics.”

A U.S. Air Force veteran and former emergency medical technician, Shafer indicated that his time in office soured his view on politics.

“While I had initially anticipated a greater emphasis on integrity in politics in general, it has become obvious that I should redirect my focus towards pursuits that align with higher principles and values,” he said in the announcement.

Brad Shafer, Peoria councilmember

The 'underbelly of politics'

As the elected official for northern Peoria, Shafer has advocated for expanding Paloma Community Park and other park trails and open spaces. He has also pushed to increase the fire and medical team’s resources at Station 199 at Lake Pleasant.

“To me, the fire-medical team at Station 199 at Lake Pleasant are some of the highest trained medical personnel in the Valley and they need resources to save lives,” Shafer told The Arizona Republic on Thursday.

One of the biggest accomplishments Shafer highlighted was being a voice for the people.

“I took a boots-on-the-ground approach. I attended as many events as possible … I talked to people, I was open and transparent,” Shafer said. “By doing that I understood what they wanted of their elected official. I would take that information and vote accordingly.”

Despite those efforts and relishing the opportunity to meet with constituents, Shafer said he understands he “can’t control the deception and dishonestly that exists in politics.”

“I’ve met some of the most amazing people while serving as a councilmember, and the flip side of that is you also get a peak at the dark underbelly of politics and I just don’t have an appetite for it at this time,” he said.

Political titles are not the most important thing right now to Shafer.

“That’s husband (and) father,” Shafer said of the titles he’s prioritizing, adding, “I have the courage to know when it’s time to find and refocus my true north in life.”

Who is running for office?

Shafer’s seat is one of three that is up for election this fall. Peoria’s Ironwood and Willow Districts will also have races.

So far, three people have filed paperwork expressing their interest in running for the Mesquite District — Gerry Vance, Joe Clure and Thomas Bottorf.

“I urge you in the coming months to select a candidate who will have the courage to represent you, the people of the Mesquite District, even when it's the more difficult road,” Shafer advised voters in his announcement.

Incumbent Councilmembers Bill Patena and Jon Edwards, of the Ironwood and Willow districts, respectively, are the only candidates listed in their respective races.

Shawn Raymundo covers the West Valley cities of Glendale, Peoria and Surprise. Reach him at sraymundo@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peoria councilmember exits politics, fed up with its 'dark underbelly'