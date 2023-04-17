Peoria County Coroner's Office IDs Dunlap shooting victim as Princeville woman

The Peoria County Coroner's Office has identified the female victim in Friday morning's shooting at an apartment in Dunlap.

The victim, 22-year-old Alexis Boland, of Princeville, Ill., was declared brain dead at 1:13 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, according to a Facebook post by the coroner's office.

Boland was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition after officers responded at about 9:19 a.m. Friday to a shooting at an apartment in the 12300 block of N. Brentfield Drive in Dunlap. Boland was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, identified as Walter J. Artis, 26, fled the scene after the shooting. He was considered armed and dangerous, as the Peoria County Sheriff's Office requested assistance in searching for a black 2010 Nissan Rogue with the registration DL57433.

Artis was apprehended after a brief foot chase from a gas station on Morton Avenue in Morton around 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to police. A handgun was found on his person.

According to the coroner's office, Boland requested to be an organ donor. An autopsy will be performed after her wishes are honored.

The incident remains under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office and the Peoria County Coroner's Office.

