A married couple is dead after they were shot in their Peoria home early Saturday morning.

A married couple is dead after they were shot in their Peoria home early Saturday morning.

Police arrived at the home near 79th Avenue and Mescal Street at around 4 a.m. The wife had called 911 and reported she had been shot. When police arrived, they found the husband dead and rushed the wife to a hospital where she later died.

According to police, another family member was inside the home when the intruder broke in, but they were unharmed when officers arrived.

Police believe that someone forced their way into the victim’s home and do not think this was a random act of violence.

The couple hadn't been identified and detectives were working to identify a suspect, but no arrests were made.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Peoria couple shot, killed by home intruder Saturday morning