Peoria father charged with obstructing justice after his daughter was shot

PEORIA − A Peoria man, arrested in the wake of an accidental shooting of his 3-year-old girl, was ordered on Friday to be held at the Peoria County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Randyn Duncan, 33, of 1015 N. Frink St., faces charges of obstructing justice that could send him to prison for up to six years and a misdemeanor count of endangering the life and health of a child.

The felony obstructing charge alleges he gave false information to a Peoria police detective who was investigating the case. The misdemeanor count alleges he had "cannabis and a firearm in the open" while his daughter was present at their home. During the hearing, Duncan confirmed to the judge that the child was his and lived with him at the home.

Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, said the shooting occurred at about 1:42 p.m. Wednesday in a house near the intersection of Main Street and North Frink Street. Duncan was arrested not long after police were called to the area, Assistant State's Attorney David Kenny said during a hearing Friday.

The prosecutor told Judge Albert Purham, Jr., that Duncan told police someone had knocked on his door, looking to buy marijuana. That person flashed a gun, which caused a struggle on the front porch and the gun went off, striking the young girl, Duncan told police.

But Kenny noted that video footage taken from a nearby business and witness accounts didn't corroborate that. Rather, he said, no one was seen fleeing the house or coming up onto the porch during the time of the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Duncan and the child in a parking lot in the 1000 block of Frink. The child was taken to an area hospital and listed in stable condition, Roth said Wednesday.

During a search of the area, officers and a police dog found a firearm in a vacant side lot near the house. When questioned by police, Duncan admitted there was marijuana and a scale to weigh the drug at the home, Kenny said. He also told police he had had a weapon at some point, though he maintained the girl was shot by another person who came to the house, Kenny said in court.

Duncan is currently on probation after being sentenced last August to two years of probation on the charge of possession of a controlled substance. That prior conviction increased his possible prison range from three years up to six years behind bars.

