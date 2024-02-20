Peoria firefighter faces DUI charges 2 years after suspension for Bartonville incident

Peoria firefighter Caden Davis was arrested for alleged DUI on Sunday roughly two years after he was accused of operating a fire truck while under the influence.

Davis, 22, was arrested by Illinois State Police Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and was booked into the Peoria County Jail, according to jail records.

Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger told the Journal Star he had no comment on the matter.

Davis was given a six-month suspension by the Bartonville Fire Department in 2022 after he was accused of operating a fire truck while under the influence of alcohol. At the time, Davis was a volunteer firefighter in Bartonville. He was later hired by Peoria.

No charges were ever brought against Davis in 2022, but an internal investigation was conducted, and Bartonville officials determined he had used "bad judgement."

