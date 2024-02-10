Peoria Heights business is 'not OK' after shooting at one of its Illinois locations

A shooting outside of Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in Champaign has left an employee of the business in critical condition.

Just before 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 8, Champaign police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Market Street. The officers found a 45-year-old man − identified as Brandon Hardway by family − at the scene "with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso."

Hardway's wife, Erin Hardway, confirmed her husband was the victim in a Facebook post. A GoFundMe had raised more than $17,800 as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

Hardway was hospitalized, and Champaign police arrested 24-year-old Fidele Tshimanga from Urbana in connection with the case.

On Facebook, Pour Bros. described the shooting as an "unspeakable tragedy."

"To be blunt, the Pour Bros. Family is not ok and will be taking the necessary time to support everyone impacted by this situation with love and positivity," the business wrote on its Peoria Heights page.

A post to the Champaign Facebook page added: "We are all hurting immensely."

While the Champaign location is currently closed, Pour Bros. will continue to operate its other locations "with a heavy heart."

In its post, Pour Bros. thanked everyone in the community for their support so far.

"Please keep all the positive energy coming," the business wrote. "We appreciate each and every one of you."

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois business is 'hurting immensely' after shooting in Champaign