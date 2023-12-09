Peoria Heights' first marijuana dispensary is ready to open

Peoria Heights' first cannabis dispensary will hold its grand opening on Saturday.

The Cookie's Dispensary on War Memorial Drive in Peoria Heights will hold a grand opening event on Dec. 9, according to its website.

Hours for the store will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week.

Construction on the dispensary's building at 1209 E. War Memorial Drive began this past summer.

Another Cookies dispensary opened in Bloomington this year. The Peoria Heights and Bloomington locations will be the company's first in Illinois.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria Heights Cookies marijuana dispensary to open