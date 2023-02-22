Peoria Heights man sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to a house

PEORIA HEIGHTS — A Peoria Heights man admitted to setting fire to a home because he was upset with the owner and high on drugs at the time.

The fire last year resulted in a 10-year prison sentence for Skylar Walker, 32, of 4510 N. Constantine Ave. He pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to residential arson on Feb. 16.

According to reports from the Peoria Heights Police Department, firefighters were called at 4:30 a.m. to 1016 E. Rouse St. on a report of a vacant house fully engulfed in flames. Police officers quickly went to the house next door to evacuate people and had to kick in the door after the two residents inside didn't hear them. No one was injured.

Chris Ahart, the department's deputy police chief, said the house was a total loss and has since been demolished. The owner told investigators the house had been in foreclosure with the power and the water shut off. He had been hoping to get the house back from the bank and fix it up, according to police reports.

A witness at the scene, who was talking to the owner, said Walker "had been making threats aboutburning down the house the past few days," the report said. From there, police were able to find Walker and bring him in for questioning.

More:Download the Journal Star app to stay updated on crime and breaking news

He admitted to the fire, saying that he was high on drugs and had been upset with the house's owner whom he said was "picking on him," according to the reports. Ahart added detectives were also able to listen to phone calls made from the jail by Walker where he also confessed to setting the fire.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria Heights man confesses to arson; sentenced to 10 years in prison