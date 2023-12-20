Peoria journalist leaves TV station after more than 4 years

PEORIA - After more than four years with WMBD-TV, Darronte Matthews is moving on.

Matthews announced his impending departure from the news station on Facebook Dec. 14. His last day was Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Matthews, an Eastern Illinois University graduate, didn't say where he's going next in his career, but promised to reveal more details about his "news journey" in the near future.

More: Peoria meteorologist leaving TV station after two years

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Darronte Matthews is leaving WMBD-TV after four years