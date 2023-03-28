Peoria juveniles ages 12-15 accused of auto theft, one charged with assaulting officer

PEORIA — A small group of teens accused of vehicular theft were taken into custody after a short pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 600 block of West Hillyer Place around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, March 26, regarding four male juveniles attempting to break into a vehicle, according to a Peoria Police Department news release.

After giving brief chase on foot, four male juveniles — a 15-year-old, a 13-year-old and two 12-year-olds — were detained and placed under arrest for attempted motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft and resisting police.

One of the juveniles was also charged with aggravated battery after assaulting an officer at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Contact the Peoria Police Department with information regarding any violent crimes at (309) 673-4521. Calls can be made anonymously using "tip411" or calling Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

