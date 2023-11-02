Peoria Magazine celebrates 30th Annual 40 Leaders Under 40
Peoria Magazine celebrates 30th Annual 40 Leaders Under 40
Peoria Magazine celebrates 30th Annual 40 Leaders Under 40
It was a thriller until the late innings, when the Rangers' bats broke it open to clinch the title.
Take it from more than 7,000 five-star Amazon reviewers — this thing rocks.
'A must-have,' said one of more than 41,000 fans of this easy-to-set-up streaming gadget.
The first NBA in-season tournament tips off Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Four creators join In The Know's second annual event spotlighting Native American communities. The post Meet the Native Changemakers panelists appeared first on In The Know.
Cook like the Contessa: Sur La Table has Le Creuset's Dutch ovens, skillets, cocottes and more, starting at just $22.
Buying a house when interest rates are high requires an understanding of your different mortgage options.
This just in: Ridiculous prices on tons of giftable goodies, including an electric toothbrush for only $20.
There are two main reasons why you should avoid using your phone in the bathroom. Here's what to know.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Score a Keurig for 50% off, AirPods for $99 and a 40-inch smart TV for just $168, along with plenty of home goods and holiday gift ideas.
No wide receiver has ever won NFL MVP in the 67-year history of the award. Could A.J. Brown change that?
The stocks that drove the 2023 market rally aren't moving in unison anymore, which could prevent a rally in the major indexes to end the year.
The heavy bombings in Gaza have taken a toll on reporters and their families.
Grab the kitchen essential recommended by 20,000+ Amazon shoppers — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
"I love that I can put all the things that are roaming around in the back of my SUV all in one place," shared a fan.
Power-ful discounts await.
The U.S. government and dozens of foreign allies have pledged never to pay ransom demands in a bid to discourage financially motivated hackers and ransomware gangs profiteering from cyberattacks. The joint pledge was announced during the third annual meeting of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative, or CRI, a U.S.-led cyber coalition that aims to enhance international cooperation to combat the growth of ransomware. The first-of-its-kind joint pledge, detailed by U.S. deputy national security advisor Anne Neuberger during a call with reporters on Monday, resulted in dozens of members signing a policy statement declaring that their governments would not pay ransom demands.
Apple has warned over a half dozen Indian lawmakers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main opposition of their iPhones being targets of state-sponsored attacks, these people said Tuesday, in a serious digital espionage charge just months ahead of next year's general elections. Rahul Gandhi, Indian opposition leader, said in a media briefing Tuesday that his team had received the said alert from Apple. Shashi Tharoor, a key figure from the Congress party; Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party; Mahua Moitra, a national representative from the All India Trinamool Congress; and Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena, a party with notable influence in Maharashtra reported that they too had been notified by Apple regarding a potential security attack on their iPhones.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray, who pitched three scoreless innings in Texas' 3-1 victory Monday.