Peoria Magazine to 'pause' after November edition; weekly newsletter to stop too
Peoria Magazine to 'pause' after November edition; weekly newsletter to stop too
Peoria Magazine to 'pause' after November edition; weekly newsletter to stop too
Red Bull Racing is eying another winning weekend in Austin, and it'll be running a unique livery while vying for the podium.
Show you've got taste by gifting these limited-edition goodies. And treat yourself to a month of yum too.
In this episode, we dive into Marc Andreessen's Techno-Optimist Manifesto with tech critic Paris Marx.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
Amazon has put its entry-level Fire TV stick on sale for $20, which is half off. This is the same discount that was applied during the company’s Prime Day event.
If a NASCAR pit crew can change tires in less than 10 seconds, there’s probably no reason that two lovers can’t get married in 10 seconds, too.
Can Sun, former FTX general counsel, took the stand on Thursday to testify on behalf of the prosecution’s case against Sam Bankman-Fried. Sun has a non-prosecution agreement in exchange for his cooperation. The Yale law school grad joined FTX at the end of August 2021 and stayed until early November 2022 shortly after the crypto exchange collapsed.
Upload photos to order everything from holiday photo cards to personalized mugs.
This advice may surprise you.
The Subaru BRZ Touge Edition debuts in Italy, limited to 60 examples and fitted with STI and Subaru accessories, as well as some local performance parts.
It's official: X is charging users to use its service -- a move X owner Elon Musk said would help the company combat bots and spam, something he's repeatedly complained about even before acquiring the social network. Instead, it's only one piece of a broader plan to stop bots that may also include payment, phone and ID verification, in addition to traditional bot-catching methods involving heuristics. On X, director of engineering Eric Farraro wrote, "I've read a lot of cynical takes about the $1 'Not a Bot' feature and the verification program in general."
At LIV Golf's season-ending event, Phil Mickelson suggested a way for majors to add LIV players without using ranking points.
Messi was rumored to potentially rejoin Barcelona or go to the Saudi Pro League on loan to keep his match fitness.
Spy photos of a Toyota Supra reveal aero and brake upgrades. It could be the rumored Supra GRMN with more than 500 horsepower.
Reddit is winding down Community Points — the blockchain-based "internet points" program designed to reward creators and developers — in favor of prioritizing rewards programs that are less difficult to scale. "Though we saw some future opportunities for Community Points, the resourcing needed was unfortunately too high to justify," Reddit's director of consumer and product communications Tim Rathschmidt told TechCrunch. Community Points, which will be phased out by early November, were promoted as a chance for Redditors to "own" a piece of their community.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 7.
The rocker opens up about sobriety, panic attacks, his new album, and how he and his wife still "dig each other in every specific way you could imagine" nearly three decades after being set up on a blind date.
Colson along with show co-star Theresa Plaisance are focused on becoming “the faces of the league” even though, as the show description claims, “no one asked them to.”
Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai suffered a broken hand during Saturday's loss to Iowa.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.