Peoria man accused of 3 counts of sexual assault over 12-year span; bail set at $1.25M

PEORIA – A Peoria man accused of sexually assaulting one woman and two underage girls is now behind bars, the Peoria County State's Attorney said on Wednesday.

Jodi Hoos announced the indictments of Demarquis Turner, 39, in three different cases. The charges, returned Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury, are three counts of criminal sexual assault – a felony that could send him to prison for up to 15 years in each case.

He remains in custody at the Peoria County Jail on $1.25 million bond.

The charges state sexual assaults happened Sept. 28, 2004, March 18, 2010 and Nov. 1, 2016, and that two of the victims were under 18. Not all of them knew Turner, Hoos said in a statement.

The county's top prosecutor praised the work and collaboration of Peoria Police Detective Christina Chavez and Assistant State's Attorney Deborah Shelby in solving the case. DNA also played a major role as well, she said.

Hoos asked anyone who believes they might have information about Turner to contact her office.

"I am pleased to take this first step towards justice on behalf of the victims of these heinous assaults," Hoos said. "Demarquis Turner may have evaded justice for most of his life, but my office will do everything to ensure the rest of it is spent behind bars."

Turner is scheduled to appear in court Thursday to be arraigned on the charges.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria man accused of sexually assaulting 3 people