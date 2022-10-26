A Peoria man is accused in his father's death. Here's what happened on the first day of the trial

PEORIA− A Peoria man waited at least an hour and possibly more to do anything after hearing a thud in his elderly father's bedroom, according to prosecutors.

Mark Runyon didn't answer the door when his sister stopped by to check on their father and didn't immediately come to the door when a Peoria police officer knocked repeatedly, Assistant State's Attorney Larry Evans said in his opening statements Tuesday.

Runyon, 43, is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his father, Frank Runyon. He was found May 2, 2018, lying on the floor in his house on South Stanley Street, unconscious and having difficulty breathing. He died five days later in a hospital.

Prosecutors say Runyon struck his father and then failed to seek medical treatment for him, a move the state contends led to his death.

Defense attorney Jennifer Patton urged jurors to keep an open mind, saying there was no physical evidence that connected her client with his father's death.

Stacey Runyon, Mark Runyon's sister and Frank Runyon's daughter, testified she was her father's home health aide and stopped by that morning to check on him. She had lost her key to the house and knocked on the door and windows to no response. She called her father's cellphone and could hear it ringing, but no one answered.

She called police to do a welfare check and Officer Todd Rusk, who has since retired, came to the house and spent 10 minutes trying to get in. Just as he was going to kick in the door, Mark Runyon answered the door, according to court records.

Runyon told the officer he "didn't do anything" when both Stacey Runyon and Rusk found Frank Runyon lying on his back in his bedroom with "red liquid" pooled around his head. He was rushed to UnityPoint-Health Methodist, where he died five days later.

Mark Runyon later told Rusk he last saw his father earlier that morning but heard a "thud" around 9:30 or 10 a.m. He didn't think much of it as his father had fallen before from seizures, Rusk said in court.

Frank Runyon suffered a brain bleed and a fractured jaw. A doctor said it appeared the injuries were not caused by a fall but rather by a punch to the face, according to a court document filed in 2018. Mark Runyon denied striking his father in any way, the document stated.

If convicted, Mark Runyon faces up to 60 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Did a Peoria man hit his elderly father? Jurors to decide in murder trial