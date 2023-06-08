Peoria man arrested for allegedly shooting at Peoria County deputies in March

PEORIA — Qualin C. Lewis, 23, of Peoria, has been arrested in connection with a March shooting in which two Peoria County Sheriff's deputies were shot at.

Lewis was arrested Wednesday in an apartment complex on the 2800 block of West Ann Street in Peoria following surveillance by police, according to the Peoria Sheriff's Department. Police found a Draco AK-47 pistol in the apartment.

Lewis is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

On March 16, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 2800 block of West Ann Street. When they arrived on the scene, they shined a flashlight on a man in a black hoodie who fired gunshots and two responding officers.

Both deputies were uninjured.

Police recovered two firearms and shell casings at the scene after the suspect fled. One of the guns was a stolen firearm from Chicago.

