Peoria man arrested on suspicion of dog abuse caught on video

A Peoria man was facing felony animal cruelty charges after he was caught on video aggressively beating and kicking a dog at a home.

On Thursday morning, police received an animal welfare call in a residential neighborhood near Olive and 107th avenues. The caller reported that they witnessed a man abusing a dog by body slamming and kicking it repeatedly, according to Peoria police. The incident was captured on video. The man was identified as 42-year-old Jeffrey Wright.

In the video footage released by police, Wright is seen kicking the dog, body slamming, punching and putting his knee on the dog causing it to defecate. Police warned that the footage is extremely disturbing.

Animal control officers took the dog for medical care; it was determined to not have serious injuries and was returned to the owner. According to the dog owner, Wright was just visiting at the house when the incident occurred.

Detectives later learned that Wright returned to the home and was staying at the residence on a regular basis because he was in a domestic relationship with the dog owner. The dog was seized and into protective custody.

Wright was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

